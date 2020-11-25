Media Personality Andrew Kibe is gearing up for the launch his own Station dubbed Rogue Radio months after parting ways with Kiss 100.

In a series of posts shared on social media, Kibe has been documenting the progress of his Radio studio that is being worked on by technicians before its ready to start broadcasting.

“RogueRadio coming up well...it doesn't look like much now but in a few days nita wa update

#jointhetribe. Small small we are getting there, RogueRadio should be ready to roll in a coupla days...” shared Andrew Kibe.

Andrew Kibe with Kamene Goro

On Tuesday, Kibe took a section of his 149K followers on a tour of his radio studio via a three minutes’ video that captured all the finished details of his upcoming radio station.

“Tour of the dream...RogueRadio. RogueRadio ni kaa dame ako na rasa smart...ata si lazima umshow anajua already #jointhetribe” Kibe wrote.

Rogue Radio Tour

Kibe’s Kiss 100 Exit

Andrew Kibe parted ways with Radio Africa Owned station Kiss 100 in June after 1 year at the station.

In a tweet, the controversial radio host said that it was a good run, and he will miss working with his co-host Kamene Goro, with whom they co-hosted the Kiss Breakfast every morning.

“It's been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro @Kiss100kenya #KameneAndKibe,” tweeted Kibe.

The two (Kamene and Kibe) share a strong bond having started their radio careers together at NRG radio, before they moved to Kiss 100.

Photos of Kibe's Rogue Radio

Photos of Andrew Kibe's upcoming radio station Rogue Radio

Photos of Andrew Kibe's upcoming radio station Rogue Radio

Photos of Andrew Kibe's upcoming radio station Rogue Radio

Photos of Andrew Kibe's upcoming radio station Rogue Radio