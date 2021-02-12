Socialite Huddah Monroe has revealed that she is not looking forward to having kids any time soon.

In a Q&A session with her fans, Ms Monroe made it clear that her goals are not aligned towards starting a family and having kids.

"When are you planning to have a baby…I mean Kuzaa?" asked a fan.

She replied; “I have seen this question a million times. Is this y’all biggest dream in life? No achievements? No goals. Babies. Lol! They all came at their own time. No rush.”

Ms Monroe also touched on why she got rid of her breast implants.

"Ooh but why are you regretting your breast augmentation? Your bobbies look?" Asked a fan.

The petite socialite said, “I no longer have the implants. These are my real ones… I regret doing it coz it’s of a lot of things. I will speak on it when I have time on my Onlyfans.”

Previously, Huddah Monroe had mentioned that her first cosmetic surgery did not go down well and she had to re-do it.

Complications

“Got complications from a previous cosmetic surgery I had (story for another day) and I am pleased with my doctors who have done incredible job on me…. I can’t be more thankful! I could’ve died but I’m well now. cc @drjlayke @drpay of the Beverly Hills plastic surgery group for making me feel amazing and confident once again! I would definitely recommend them to anyone!” said Huddah.

She added, “If there’s one thing I have told my 20-year-old self is ‘don’t do your boobs’ I did my boobs for a man who didn’t even end up marrying me! he funded that shit, gave me $35,000 (ksh3,500,000) plus flight, hotel, shopping. Motherf***er! God forgive you."

