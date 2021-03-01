Former Nairobi Woman Representative, Rachel Shebesh, has for the first time opened up on battling bipolar disorder and depression, and how it affected her life.

In a video she shared on social media, Shebesh who was talking about mental health revealed that bipolar controlled her life and, in the process, she fell into depression.

According to her, the depression took her family down and she even lost her political strength on the ground, as she did not know what she was going through.

Rachel Shebesh who currently works as Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Gender noted that depression is treatable, disclosing that she still takes bipolar and depression medication. She added that the medication has helped her take control of her mental health and the bipolar is only a part of her now.

“I suffer from Bipolar but bipolar has been there for a longtime running my life without me having any control over it and in that process, I became very depressed. I’m talking about this because there could be someone here sitting and wondering what we are all doing here. Believe it’s not that something is wrong with you, you could be going through depression and depression is treatable and it has medication. I take medicine for Bipolar and I take medicine for depression, because when I went into depression, I took my family down, I lost my strength on the ground as a politician just because I did not know, I was not sure and I was not ready.

But the day I took control of my mental health, bipolar doesn’t control me, it’s just part of who I am,” narrated Rachel Shebesh.

