Celebrated Media Personality Yvonne Okwara shared struggles she went through last year and how her plans were disrupted by the ongoing pandemic.

Okwara who is turning 38 mentioned the last year things were a bit rough on her side, after undergoing surgery to correct a spinal problem she had; “for a spinal procedure which didn't quite work and then again for spinal surgery in July”.

The Citizen TV news anchor went on to state that currently she is fairing on well (happy and healthy) after adjusting to the new normal and going back to the Gym.

Media Personality Yvonne Okwara

Happy Birthday Yvonne Okwara

“#38

It's been another trip around the sun for me.

Last year was interesting, had so many plans. Wanted to run 4 competitive marathons last year, culminating in my first ever 21km later in the year. Did the first one in January and then... COVID happened. My birthday came just at the time we had reported our first COVID cases in the country so it was rather muted. All events shut down. Also, my back problems deteriorated. I was hospitalised twice, in May for a spinal procedure which didn't quite work and then again for spinal surgery in July. You know what they say about us making plans, but God making his own? Yeah...

So I had to adjust to my own new normal, made significant changes in my lifestyle.

Fast forward to this birthday and I'm happy and healthy, I'm back to the gym, my workouts with @vinitaotieno @smartgymske have changed somewhat. I'm still learning to be patient with my body, it will take time to get it back” reads part of Yvonne Okwara’s post.

Also Read: I’m alive and well – Yvonne Okwara after undergoing surgery

Media Personality Yvonne Okwara

Ms Okwara added that she is still optimistic that she will be able to participate in a another marathon this year.

“I will run a marathon later this year, God-willing. So here's to #38 , here's to health, wealth and loving family and friendships. Here's to aligning my plans with God's

Shorts, vest and shoes @runnerspointkaren” shared Okwara.