I wasted money buying my first Car- Guardian Angel

In an interview with Pulse Live, Angel was tasked to explain if there is anything he regrets spending money on and he quickly said his Mercedes Benz. According to the Nadeka hit-maker, he wishes he could have spent the car money on a better investment.

What is one thing you feel like you have wasted money on? Asked Pulse Live’s Shem.

“One thing I wasted money on was buying my first Car, I could have recorded a lot of songs. Yaani hiyo kitu nilitupa tu pesa hapo, kama ningekuwa vile nafikiria sai singe-buy hiyo Gari, ningerekodi mawimbo. Ilikuwa Mercedes Benz.

Unajua hiyo time nilikuwa nadhani ukiwa msanii ako na Gari utatokea wasee feel…hiyo kitu niliwaste pesa and I will never forgive myself kwa sababu ya hiyo kitu, juu ningefanya kitu ya maana na hiyo Doo” said Guradin Angel.

The singer went on to reveal that one investment he is proud of in his life is being a farmer.

“Being a farmer manze, siku hizi mimi ni mtu nafuga kuku, I think that is one of my greatest investment that I’m proud of,

And also we are proud of what we have put in the Album that we are about to release. Hiyo tumeinvest” said Guardian.

Would you ever consider doing Collabo na a secular artiste?

He replied “Yes, but it depends pia huyu Secular artiste ako aje, initially nilikuwa nasema ni kitu haiwezekani but again nikajiuliza who is the most righteous person to sing for God?, juu pia mimi niko tu na dhambi zangu.