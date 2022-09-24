Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

The reports surfaced after Matubia was spotted in public without her ring, sparking speculation of a split.

The couple assured their fans that the union is solid and went a step further to explain why the actress did not have her ring on that day.

In a video posted on Matubia’s You Tube chanel, the actress explained that the rumours of the split started doing rounds after she forgot to put on her ring as she was in a rush.

"I was in a rush that day, I had our baby preparing to leave and I forgot to wear the ring and breaking news zikaanza hapo." Matubia explained.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

She added that having welcomed her daughter just months earlier, balancing motherhood and her usual engagements is a task she is managing hence it is not strange that she forgot the ring on that day.

Her husband who also featured in the video agreed with the explanation and put the rumours to rest, noting that they are still together.

"Official confirmation, Jackie Matubia channel. if we ever breakup, we shall post it here - YouTube channel." Blessing said.

Greatest fear

The couple also opened up on other aspects of their lives with Matubia confirming her worst fear when getting into the relationship.

"The biggest question you feared was is this possible. You didn't think it would be." Blessing asked to which Jackie responded with a nod and added:

"Because I'm from, another marriage with a child and then I get another marriage and then it fails? heeh. Kwisha mimi I am doomed. I was so scare of trusting again and etc."

Blessing also praised Matubia for her business acumen and expressed hope that the couple will create a business empire.

Photos captured from Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya