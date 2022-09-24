RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Charles Ouma

She also addressed reports of split which surfaced after she was spotted in public without her ring

Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho

Celebrity couple, Jackie Matubia and her husband Blessing Lung'aho have addressed reports that their relationship is on the rocks and the actress' worst fear.

Recommended articles

The reports surfaced after Matubia was spotted in public without her ring, sparking speculation of a split.

The couple assured their fans that the union is solid and went a step further to explain why the actress did not have her ring on that day.

In a video posted on Matubia’s You Tube chanel, the actress explained that the rumours of the split started doing rounds after she forgot to put on her ring as she was in a rush.

"I was in a rush that day, I had our baby preparing to leave and I forgot to wear the ring and breaking news zikaanza hapo." Matubia explained.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

She added that having welcomed her daughter just months earlier, balancing motherhood and her usual engagements is a task she is managing hence it is not strange that she forgot the ring on that day.

Her husband who also featured in the video agreed with the explanation and put the rumours to rest, noting that they are still together.

"Official confirmation, Jackie Matubia channel. if we ever breakup, we shall post it here - YouTube channel." Blessing said.

Greatest fear

The couple also opened up on other aspects of their lives with Matubia confirming her worst fear when getting into the relationship.

"The biggest question you feared was is this possible. You didn't think it would be." Blessing asked to which Jackie responded with a nod and added:

"Because I'm from, another marriage with a child and then I get another marriage and then it fails? heeh. Kwisha mimi I am doomed. I was so scare of trusting again and etc."

Blessing also praised Matubia for her business acumen and expressed hope that the couple will create a business empire.

Photos captured from Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower [Instagram]
Photos captured from Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower [Instagram] Photos captured from Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

"Lets create a legacy. I believe that's possible coz you are very intelligent especially when it comes to business. She is an entrepreneur." Blessing shared.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Ex-KTN News anchor excited after landing job at World Bank

Ex-KTN News anchor excited after landing job at World Bank

Rayvanny breaks up with girlfriend, Bahati reveals wife's whereabouts and other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rayvanny breaks up with girlfriend, Bahati reveals wife's whereabouts and other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Cartoon Comedian’s emotional message after breakup with lover

Cartoon Comedian’s emotional message after breakup with lover

Noti Flow opens up on the health challenges she is battling

Noti Flow opens up on the health challenges she is battling

Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing

Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing

Wahu holds beautiful baby shower as delivery date nears [Photos]

Wahu holds beautiful baby shower as delivery date nears [Photos]

Shakib Lutaaya's special message to girlfriend Zari on birthday

Shakib Lutaaya's special message to girlfriend Zari on birthday

Kambua's advice to women who have lost children through miscarriages

Kambua's advice to women who have lost children through miscarriages

Trending

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Diana Marua and her husband Kevin Bahati

Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance