Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

The speculation began after Matubia started deleting some photos of them together on social media. Fans also noted that they had stopped creating content together on Matubia's YouTube channel.

Both Matubia and Blessing have remained tight-lipped concerning the issue. Jacky has however been sending some signals through series of TikTok lip synching challenges.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She recently shared cryptic videos that hinted at a possible cause of trouble between the lovebirds.

In one video, she lip-synced to a popular TikTok sound asking about her relationship status, to which she responded that she wasn't sure.

In another lip synching TikTok clip shared on Sunday, Matubia revealed that she had gotten some character development after falling for a man who she referred to as "babyghurl."

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She admitted that she had made a mistake by going through his phone and that she would never recover from it.

"Nilikuwa nafikirianga ni mimi pekee yangu naitwanga babyghurl na nikafanya makosa nikashika simu yake, let me tell you Maina...I'll never recover," she said.

Some have speculated that Matubia may have discovered something she wasn't comfortable with on her fiance's phone, leading to the strain in their relationship.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not the first time that Matubia's relationship has come under scrutiny. Despite the rumours, Matubia and Lung'aho have yet to address the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Fans are hopeful that the couple will work things out and continue to share their love story with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT