Former Zora actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho have been the talk of the town following rumours that their two-year relationship had hit the rocks.
Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho have been the talk of the town following rumours that their two-year relationship had hit the rocks
Recommended articles
The speculation began after Matubia started deleting some photos of them together on social media. Fans also noted that they had stopped creating content together on Matubia's YouTube channel.
Both Matubia and Blessing have remained tight-lipped concerning the issue. Jacky has however been sending some signals through series of TikTok lip synching challenges.
She recently shared cryptic videos that hinted at a possible cause of trouble between the lovebirds.
In one video, she lip-synced to a popular TikTok sound asking about her relationship status, to which she responded that she wasn't sure.
In another lip synching TikTok clip shared on Sunday, Matubia revealed that she had gotten some character development after falling for a man who she referred to as "babyghurl."
She admitted that she had made a mistake by going through his phone and that she would never recover from it.
"Nilikuwa nafikirianga ni mimi pekee yangu naitwanga babyghurl na nikafanya makosa nikashika simu yake, let me tell you Maina...I'll never recover," she said.
Some have speculated that Matubia may have discovered something she wasn't comfortable with on her fiance's phone, leading to the strain in their relationship.
It's not the first time that Matubia's relationship has come under scrutiny. Despite the rumours, Matubia and Lung'aho have yet to address the speculation surrounding their relationship.
Fans are hopeful that the couple will work things out and continue to share their love story with the world.
It remains to be seen whether Matubia's cryptic videos are indeed a hint of trouble in paradise or simply a way to keep her fans guessing.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke