The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho have been the talk of the town following rumours that their two-year relationship had hit the rocks

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia

Former Zora actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho have been the talk of the town following rumours that their two-year relationship had hit the rocks.

Recommended articles

The speculation began after Matubia started deleting some photos of them together on social media. Fans also noted that they had stopped creating content together on Matubia's YouTube channel.

Both Matubia and Blessing have remained tight-lipped concerning the issue. Jacky has however been sending some signals through series of TikTok lip synching challenges.

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia
Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READD: Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

She recently shared cryptic videos that hinted at a possible cause of trouble between the lovebirds.

In one video, she lip-synced to a popular TikTok sound asking about her relationship status, to which she responded that she wasn't sure.

In another lip synching TikTok clip shared on Sunday, Matubia revealed that she had gotten some character development after falling for a man who she referred to as "babyghurl."

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jackie Matubia flaunts her new look after weight loss

She admitted that she had made a mistake by going through his phone and that she would never recover from it.

"Nilikuwa nafikirianga ni mimi pekee yangu naitwanga babyghurl na nikafanya makosa nikashika simu yake, let me tell you Maina...I'll never recover," she said.

Some have speculated that Matubia may have discovered something she wasn't comfortable with on her fiance's phone, leading to the strain in their relationship.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

It's not the first time that Matubia's relationship has come under scrutiny. Despite the rumours, Matubia and Lung'aho have yet to address the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Fans are hopeful that the couple will work things out and continue to share their love story with the world.

READ: Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen whether Matubia's cryptic videos are indeed a hint of trouble in paradise or simply a way to keep her fans guessing.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi

8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi

More than a video vixen! Diamond explains why he took part in Zuchu's latest video

More than a video vixen! Diamond explains why he took part in Zuchu's latest video

David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently