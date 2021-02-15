Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia Aka Omosh has put out a message of appreciation to Kenyans who came to his rescue, after going public with his heartbreaking story.

In a video, Omosh mentioned that he is grateful for the support Kenyans have accorded him; singling out Jalang’o who has already raised over Sh1 million for him.

In a separate video, the actor also disclosed that he has been handed a free 40x80 plot plus 50 bags of cement by ZeroHero properties.

Jalang'o and Omosh

Thank You

“First and foremost, I want to Thank God. Yeye ndo Kila Kitu…I know there are people out there, hata wengine mko diaspora, story yangu iliwatouch and you have been sending something on M-Pesa. I really want to thank you.

Jalang’o I lso want to thank you. Thinking of how you can help me, hiyo heart God amekupatia azikukuongezea. God will expand your territories. To all my friends wale wanaendele kunisaidia, I really don’t know how to thank you all. Nilikuwa situation ingine mbaya sana but at least now I can afford a smile. Although mnaona sai nalia but this are tears of joy and happiness.

I never knew I had so many friends, althrough others wanaongea vibaya kunihusu…but sasa kama singeongea mngenisaidia. Thank you so much and God bless you,” said Omosh.

Also Read: Jalang’o comes to Omosh’s rescue as he raises over Sh1 Million for him

Omosh

He added; “I am with tears of Happiness. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who is supporting me. I am with tears of Joy and I don't take it for granted.

May God in heaven bless you and your families. May He fulfill your dreams.

Mbarikiwe sana.

“Thank you zerohero properties for giving me a piece of land @zeroheropropertiesltd I thank God I now have a land I can call mine. This is one of the best present I have ever received. I am so humbled. manze nashukuru God sana.

Thanks to everyone who is Supporting. All glory to God”

Video

On Sunday, Jalang’o shared a detailed statement of all the pledges he had received totaling to Sh1, 050, 000, plus Sh20K shopping voucher, free bed, seats and a TV.