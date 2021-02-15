Media Personality Jalang’o has already raised over Sh1 million shillings for Ex-Tahidi High Actor Omosh, through friends and companies he works for.

In an update, the Kiss 100 Presenter shared a detailed statement of all the pledges he had already received totaling to Sh1, 050, 000, plus Sh20K shopping voucher, free bed, seats and a TV.

Following the virality of Omosh’s heartbreaking story, Jalang’o had promised to fundraise at least Sh1 million for him but by the look of things he has already surpassed his target.

Jalang'o and Omosh

The Omosh Story

In a viral video, the actor is moved to tears as he appeals to Kenyans for help. Omosh stated that he had been depending on his friends to provide for his family.

"Life has been so difficult. I cannot provide meals for my family. My children are even wondering what has become of me...There is nothing as hard as waking up every morning and there is nowhere I am going. You see people going to work and coming back and you have nowhere to go. It is very painful," said Omosh

On Sunday, Gospel singer Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila also paid Omosh a visit at his home.

Omosh with Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila

Here is breakdown of the money raised by Jalang’o.

"Hii story ya Omosh Nataka tumalize mapema on Tuesday... I have a few friends that have promised me that all will be fine.

1. My guys from @safvicfurnitureenterprises are giving me a bed, seats and a Tv table

2. My Guys from @quickmartkenya are giving me a 20k shopping voucher for him and his family

3. Incoming senator Tranzoia county @allanchesang is giving me 100K

4. My able chairman @jamal_rohosafi is also giving me 100k

5. Omosh ako na madeni rent yake watu wa @mwananchi_creditltd wamesema they will clear that is 100k

6. I called my brother @joho_001 akasema from that 1million for 1 million followers atatoa 100k

7. My team from Chandaria led by my boss @darshanchandaria amesema 100k yake nichukue kesho jioni

8. The real boss himself who made us who we are Ww...Waruru wachira! Boss himself has promised me another 100k

7. Team Miale @mialle72 have said that 50k will not be bad

8. #JengaNaAlexNaJalas @alex_na_jalas 50k

9. My guy called Titan from @jamexexpress has promised me 50k

10. The best sauce in town @kensauceofficial wamesema 100k is fine!

11. @trippygotours Nakujia 50k kesho

12. My guys from the best biscuit @yegobakers wamesema kesho nipitie nichukue 50k haraka saana

......KEEP THEM COMING!!

PAYBILL NUMBER COMING UP!!

#ThisIsForOmosh

13.@adansonko ...my brother is giving me 50k

14. SOMALI BAE @honalinur 50k"