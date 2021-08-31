I'm sorry- Jalang’o responds after being given 48 hours to collect his Sh18K

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the Kiss 100 presenter said that the young man (Victor Mboya) should just wire the money to his Mpesa instead of clout chasing using his name with unfounded ultimatums.

Jalas said that he helped the young man wholeheartedly and if he felt offended by his words then he is sorry.

Jalang'o speak Out

“You see this young man telling me to come and get my 18K from him. Do you that guy alinipiga Magoti haoa nje nikamwambie you don’t have to kneel down for me... he came here kuomba doo saying Nyumba yake imefungwa.

Then I told him hii mambo ya kubebabeba placard haitakusaidia tafuta kitu ya kufanya, “Go work you Ass off” that as slang for do not sit down, go work extremely hard. Yeye akaenda kutafuta nayo clout ati nilimtukana. Sina time ya kutukana watu and whoever is using him for clout…if you don’t want the money you don’t have to give me 48 hours…just send via Mpesa si uko na Number yangu.

If he can do that is Okay, there are people who have told me they don’t even need 18K, they just need 2K to eat, it hurt me so much mtu alikuja hapa akipiga magoti anasema he has given me 48 hours to collect the money” said Jalang’o in part.

Jalas went on to express displeasure in the manner which Victor Mboya has been behaving since the day he helped him.

Jalang'o pays three months' rent for Young Man who went public begging for his Help

“I don’t need to know you to help you…if you really wanted to send it and you don't want it and you think I belittled you, and if you really think I belittled you and you didn’t understand what I said, am sorry but what I meant is go out there and work” said Jalas.

Jalang’o’s statement come days after Vincent Mboya a young man who had appealed to Jalang'o to help pay his 3-month rent arrears gave the comedian 48 hours to claim his refund.

Mboya displayed a wad of cash worth Sh18,000 and insisted that Jalang'o should collect it from him as a refund.

"Felix Odiwuor (Jalang'o), come for your money. I'm giving you 48 hours you come collect your money. He can pin his location so that we meet and I hand him the cash," he said.

The young man had thanked Jalas for helping pay his rent but took offence after the comedian lectured him about begging for help.

“I will pay your rent, that is not the problem. The Problem is, after this then? Look at these people around here, all they have is a phone and they are doing something. You have to look for ways to push yourself.