Business woman Zari Hassan is mourning the sudden demise of her millionaire and socialite friend Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi who died in a grisly road accident in Harare, Zimbabwe.

In a series of post shared via her Insta-stories, Ms Hassan condoled with Ginimbi’s family and friends. Ginimbi who was based in South Africa, was husband to Zari’s best friend Zodwa Mkandla.

“I’m still shocked my G, Ginimbi, my prayers with @zozomkandlaofficial

My G I can’t take it. It hurts different, can’t believe the chapter ended. The books says the End!! No part 2, may the almighty have mercy on your soul. May your good deeds speak for you. Rest in Paradise

I will be right there with you…I’m coming; it is well wifey for Gods plans can never be questioned. It is well @zozomkandlaofficial” reads a number of posts from Zari.

Ginimbi's Accident

Ginimbi was involved in a nasty accident at around 5am on Sunday morning after his Rolls Royce Wraith collided head-on with a Honda Fit before veering off the road and hitting a tree.

The 36-year-old petroleum trader was driving back home with three of his friends; Alicia Adams (a model) Michelle “Moana” Amuli (fitness trainer) and Karim who also died on the spot. The group was coming from Moana’s Birthday Party at Ginimbi's nightclub (Dreams), a prime spot in the capital of Harare.

According to an eye witness, Ginimbi died 5-minutes later, after being pulled out of his car, while the other three were burnt to death after the Rolls Royce went up in flames.

He (Ginimbi) had earlier posted on his Instagram account that they were going to party up a storm.

“Guys, it’s time to go out, it’s gonna be going down. We’re going to Dreams (nightclub) in the next few minutes, it’s gonna be going down. It’s Moana’s birthday, we’re going to pop champagne, it’s gonna be champagne showers tonight, see you there,” said Ginimbi in his last social media post.

Video

Ginimbi Photos

Zari Hassan with Ginimbi's girlfriend Zodwa Mkandla

Ginimbi's Car after the accident

Ginimboi's Car after the accident

