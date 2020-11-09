Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize is busy throwing shade at his former Boss Diamond Platnumz via his new release dubbed "Ushamba".

In the song “Ushamba” Konde Boy insinuates that the WCB President has a tendency of bragging about women he has slept with, an act he terms as being primitive.

As that is not enough, he went to an extent of using Platnumz’s look-alike, to paint a clear picture of the lyrics that seems to be aimed that the WCB CEO.

Harmonize

“Mmmh malejendi si wamerudisha vita wanahofia eti jeshi anawapita bila sababu wananikunjia ndita

eeh huo ni ushamba, limechoka acha nilikalagaze halina meno ilo simba zeee, likila demu lazima litangaze huo tunaita eeeh huo ni ushamba

Chorus

Huo ni ushambaa huo ni huo ni ushambaa huo ni

Huo ni ushambaa huo ni eeeeh huo ni ushambaa” reads part of the lyrics.

The act sparked mixed reactions among Diamond’s fans, who argued Konde Boy was using his former Boss to clout chase and promote his song. Others pointed out that he was being disrespectful to the person who made him.

Tanzanian artistes Diamond Platnumz with Harmonize

The heated debate created around the Ushamba song prompted the singer to defend himself saying no one should take the song personal, because for him its purely entertainment.

“DON'T TAKE IT PERSONAL. NOTHING BUT ENTERTAINMENTNA NINAIJUA KWELI 📢📢📢 RAHA YA UTANI UFANANE NA UKWELI KIDOGO ....!!!! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ LET'S GO STREET ANTHEM 🏁🏁 USHAMBA OUT NOW #KONDEGANG4YOU 🏁” shared Harmonize.

Reactions

nicksbaron “Kumsahau aliekutoa kijijin na kukuweka mjin huo nao ni ushambaaaa😀😀”

davidkambo9 “Unatumia nguv San ndugu Kwan ukiimba bila kumuimba brother mond au:

Harmonize with Diamond Platnumz

bravo_man_255 “Sema hii nyimbo bado hatujaiyona uzuri wake nyimbo inaushamba kama jina leke”

lordbyams “yani ww umesha shindwa kabisa ww ndo una zidisha ushamba sasa”

fran_kyl “Kwa uchafu hu kweli uta pata tuzo za bet Bora uka imbe taarabu tu alfu punguza panick broo diamond ni motooo”

kinyuapaulmawira “Maana yake unamtania boss wako au???kumbuka pia wewe ni boss ipo siku utataniwa…”

Video