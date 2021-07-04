In Photos: CAS Rachel Shebesh marks 50th birthday in star-studded party

The gold, black and gold themed birthday party took place on Friday night with manty of the invited guests having been women in various high positions of leadership in Kenya.

Among them was the first Asian woman to serve in the Kenyan parliament, Ms Sonia Birdi.

In a post celebrating the gains made in affirmative action, Birdi noted that it is important for women to support each other.

"In present day and time, I think women must support one another in any way possible. Agreed the world has become more dangerous to live in than before, but we must use that as an excuse to to be the best that we want to be for ourselves and for the sake of our children.

"For me, Hon Rachel Shebesh is not only a friend but an elder sister. I am proud of her achievements. So happy birthday Hon Rachel Shebesh," Birdi posted.

The party was attended by among others: Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Kamotho, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Funyula MP Paul Otuoma, former Presidential Candidate BBI Secretariat official Dennis Waaweru, former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, acting Nairobi Governor Ann Mwenda Kananu and former Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant Karen Nyamu.

