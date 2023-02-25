ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Miracle Baby exits Inooro TV after 5 years

Charles Ouma

He also revealed his reasons for resigning after 5 years at Inooro TV

Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby
Inooro TV presenter Peter Njuguna, popularly known as Miracle Baby has announced his resignation from the Royal Media Services-owned station.

The father of five announced his exit on Friday, February 24, explaining that he was exiting the station for personal reasons which he did not disclose.

The presenter who also doubles up as a Mugithi artiste announced his exit in a brief statement that read: "Sorry to my fans, I will no longer be working with Royal Media Services”.

Miracle Baby hosted the TV station’s reggae show Wirekererie, alongside Nonoo Katoto Ka Uras. With the show airing on Saturdays from 10 pm to 1 am.

The presenter recently welcomed another child with his lover Carol Katrue.

READ: Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

The pair confirmed that their bundle of joy was born on February 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm through a short clip that Katrue has shared on her Instagram page.

Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue [Photo: Instagram]
News of their born baby was shared through the social media handles of the medical facility that they had visited for delivery services before Katrue re-shared the same post.

The post was a photo of herself together with the Miracle Baby in the hospital with the pair smiling, a sign that they were happy to welcome their first child together.

The photo was followed by a video that showed Katrue holding the newborn in the hospital bed as she smiled with a caption that revealed the baby's name.

"Welcome baby Rhonix. Friday 7:00 pm," read Katrue's caption on her Instagram stories segment.

His exit is the latest in the media industry where restructuring has claimed the careers of several journalists across all major media houses.

