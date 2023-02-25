Peter Miracle Baby exits Inooro TV after 5 years

The father of five announced his exit on Friday, February 24, explaining that he was exiting the station for personal reasons which he did not disclose.

The presenter who also doubles up as a Mugithi artiste announced his exit in a brief statement that read: "Sorry to my fans, I will no longer be working with Royal Media Services”.

Miracle Baby hosted the TV station’s reggae show Wirekererie, alongside Nonoo Katoto Ka Uras. With the show airing on Saturdays from 10 pm to 1 am.

The presenter recently welcomed another child with his lover Carol Katrue.

The pair confirmed that their bundle of joy was born on February 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm through a short clip that Katrue has shared on her Instagram page.

News of their born baby was shared through the social media handles of the medical facility that they had visited for delivery services before Katrue re-shared the same post.

The post was a photo of herself together with the Miracle Baby in the hospital with the pair smiling, a sign that they were happy to welcome their first child together.

The photo was followed by a video that showed Katrue holding the newborn in the hospital bed as she smiled with a caption that revealed the baby's name.

"Welcome baby Rhonix. Friday 7:00 pm," read Katrue's caption on her Instagram stories segment.