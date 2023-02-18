ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

Fabian Simiyu

Congratulations to Miracle Baby and Katrue!

Peter Miracle Baby from Gengetone group Sailors Gang
Peter Miracle Baby from Gengetone group Sailors Gang

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby and fiancé Carol Katrue have welcomed their first child together after being together for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The pair have confirmed that their bundle of joy was born on February 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm through a short clip that Katrue has shared on her Instagram page.

News of their born baby was shared through the social media handles of the medical facility that they had visited for delivery services before Katrue re-shared the same post.

Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue [Photo: Instagram]
Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue [Photo: Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miracle Baby announces pregnancy with fiancée

The post was a photo of herself together with the Miracle Baby in the hospital with the pair smiling, a sign that they were happy to welcome their first child together.

The photo was followed by a video that showed Katrue holding the newborn in the hospital bed as she smiled with a caption that revealed the baby's name.

"Welcome baby Rhonix. Friday 7:00 pm," read Katrue's caption on her Instagram stories segment.

Carol Katrue
Carol Katrue Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miracle Baby's girlfriend treated to surprise baby shower [Photos]

The two have since received congratulatory messages from their close friends and they have not shied away from posting the same for their fans to read as they celebrate a new milestone in their relationship.

For instance, Jeffer Flexx shared a photo of the two on his socials as he congratulated Peter and Katrue on starting a new journey in their lives.

The newborn is Miracle Baby's fifth child after siring four other kids with different ladies. According to a local media house, the Mugithi artist wants to have 17 kids upon being asked why he can't keep to one lady.

Miracle Baby and fiance Carol Katrue during a baby bump photo shoot, (Courtesy, Miracle Baby Instagram page)
Miracle Baby and fiance Carol Katrue during a baby bump photo shoot, (Courtesy, Miracle Baby Instagram page) Pulse Live Kenya

"No woman will agree to give birth to 17 children. The baby mamas know each other and are on good terms," stated Miracle Baby.

Congratulations to Peter and Katrue on welcoming their first child together.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

You misunderstood me - Moya David sheds light on patenting dance moves

You misunderstood me - Moya David sheds light on patenting dance moves

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

Jalang'o rescues detained actor Khula Budi

Jalang'o rescues detained actor Khula Budi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Jose Chameleone and King Saha

Chameleone’s response when he was asked if King Saha wrote ‘Valu Valu’ for him

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura