Inooro TV reporter pours heart out to colleague in lengthy message

Wanjiru Mehta a news reporter who works for Inooro TV has poured her heart out to one of her colleagues in a lengthy message on her Facebook page in which she appreciated him for supporting her in her media career.
She was recently tranferred from Royal Media headquarters in Nairobi
Wanjiru, who is a Royal Media Services reporter based in Kiambu, celebrated her cameraman Gitau Wanyoike, describing him as her support system.
“This man is always there for me. He makes sure I look good on camera. He goes to the extent of straightening my hair ili nisichome (so I don’t look bad) and fixing the radio mic on my dress.
“And I dare mention that he likes it when I don't have any make-up hata lipstick. When time is not on my side, he helps me in editing the cutaways while I do the scripting,” she posted.
The reporter added that Wanyoike goes out of his way to help her ensure everything is is upto standard before submitting her story to her bosses.
“When I am not feeling well, he stands in my gap and does everything. And he is always so concerned about what I eat on a daily basis,” Wanjuru added.
She was recently transferred to Kiambu where she met Wanyoike after working at the Royal Media Headquarters in Nairobi for two years.
Wanjiru is fond of celebrating her friends in the media industry including former Inooro TV news anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri who she praised for helping her settle in the station when she was a newbie.
Wanjiru Mehta kicked off her post by revealing that Muthoni Wa Mukiri has stood by her side through thick and thin as she was not only a sister to her but also an elder sister that she never had.
She went on to reveal that Muthoni Wa Mukiri held her hand at a time when her world was swaggering and swaying in uncertainty.
The reporter also stated that Muthoni Wa Mukiri believed in her when 90% of those around her never did, adding that many may not know the sacrifices Muthoni made behind the scenes when she fell ill to see her stand on her feet again.
