Highs, lows & viral moments from Zubeida Kananu's 18 years at Standard Group

After nearly two decades at Standard Group PLC, seasoned journalist Zubeida Kananu Koome has announced her departure, closing a chapter that defined her career and cemented her reputation as one of Kenya’s most recognisable media personalities.

A career born in turbulent times

Zubeida joined KTN in 2008, a year marked by political turmoil and post-election violence.

For her, the moment was both daunting and defining. Born in Imenti South, Meru County, she had already built a strong academic foundation with a Bachelor’s degree in Peace and Conflict Management from Africa Nazarene University, later advancing to earn a Master’s in Governance, Peace and Security from the University of Nairobi.

Her academic background blended seamlessly into her work, enabling her to navigate sensitive stories with insight and empathy. Beyond her journalistic skills, Zubeida is also an expert in sign language.

Rising through the ranks

Over her 18-year tenure, Zubeida evolved from a promising young reporter into a respected news anchor, editor, and eventually, a leader in the media fraternity.

She has interviewed a wide range of personalities, including political leaders, business executives, and public figures who shaped Kenya’s national conversations.

Journalist Zubeida Koome

One of the biggest milestones in her career came in 2024, when she was elected President of the Kenya Editors Guild after serving as Vice President.

Reflecting on her journey, Zubeida described her time at Standard Group as transformative.

“After 18 incredible years at Standard Group PLC, a chapter that has shaped my journey as a journalist, news anchor, and editor, I am stepping into a new season,” she said in her farewell statement.

The highs and the lows of Zubeida's time at KTN

Zubeida’s time on air was not without challenges. One of her most difficult moments came in the run-up to the 2022 general elections, during a live debate featuring Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants.

In a tense exchange with candidate Johnson Sakaja, Zubeida asked whether ‘Sakaja’ was indeed his name a question that sparked widespread criticism online.

What followed was relentless trolling, with negative remarks directed not just at her professionalism but also at her family.

Zubeida Kananu Koome

She later revealed how the episode took a toll on her mental well-being, especially when her children and husband were dragged into the controversy.

Despite the backlash, the episode highlighted the high stakes and scrutiny journalists face, particularly when moderating politically charged debates.

A viral and lighter side

Not all of Zubeida’s viral moments carried the weight of controversy. In one instance, she captured the nation’s attention when she broke into laughter on air after concluding a light-hearted story.



Unable to compose herself in time to transition into the next bulletin, she momentarily took a break, leaving viewers with a rare glimpse of the human side of live broadcasting.

The clip quickly circulated online, endearing her to audiences who saw in her a refreshing authenticity that transcended the usual formality of newsrooms.

Gratitude and new beginnings

As she bowed out of Standard Group, Zubeida’s farewell statement was filled with appreciation and optimism.

“These years have been filled with lessons, growth, challenges, and friendships I will forever treasure. I am deeply grateful to colleagues, mentors, and friends who have walked this path with me,” she noted.

New Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu Koome

While she did not disclose her next professional step, she emphasised her unwavering commitment to journalism and her role in the Kenya Editors Guild.

“While I close this chapter, my commitment to journalism and to serving our fraternity through the Kenya Editors Guild remains stronger than ever. The story continues, and together, we will keep shaping the future of media,” she said.

Legacy at Standard Group

