The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home & shoe collection worth over Sh1.5M [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Check out Shaffie Weru's stylish abode, a peek into his personal sanctuary

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru

In the heart of Nairobi's bustling cityscape lies an oasis of calm and style: the residence of Shaffie Weru, Kenya's celebrated media personality.

Recommended articles

A look into Shaffie's personal living space, courtesy of Nailantei Kenga from the Art of Living Show on KTN, reveals a home that blends comfort with a distinct flair for the modern.

As you step into the hallway of Shaffie's home, you are greeted by a collection of framed photographs lining the walls, a testament to cherished memories and a life lived in the spotlight.

The living room, a symphony of warm wooden accents and soft, plush furnishings, invites guests to sink into the chocolate brown recliner sofa.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Pulse Live Kenya

Here, the room is centred around family, friends, and entertainment, with a large flat-screen TV and an entertainment unit housing various gadgets and gizmos that speak to Shaffie's love for technology and leisure.

A meticulously arranged cabinet showcases trophies, mementoes, and books, narrating a tale of achievements and interests beyond the airwaves.

READ: Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Transitioning to the bedrooms, we witness a space that echoes the balance of simplicity and style.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large bed with a dark wooden headboard is adorned with bedding that features a geometric pattern with a pop of red, conveying both energy and elegance.

Decorative elements are understated yet refined, ensuring that the bedroom remains a sanctuary for rest and rejuvenation.

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Pulse Live Kenya
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Pulse Live Kenya

But perhaps the most surprising element is the extensive shoe collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

An entire closet is dedicated to an array of sneakers, boots, and formal shoes, organized meticulously on shelves and even spilling onto the floor.

It's a collection that rivals any boutique and speaks volumes about Shaffie's passion for footwear.

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Pulse Live Kenya
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Pulse Live Kenya
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home
Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Shaffie Weru's home is a reflection of the man himself: dynamic, stylish, and deeply personal.

Each room tells a story of a life rich with experiences, a heart full of memories, and a personality that's larger than life.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim & wife Wambui announce pregnancy

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim & wife Wambui announce pregnancy

We lost our unborn child - Music producer Jacky B & wife Brenda Michelle reveal

We lost our unborn child - Music producer Jacky B & wife Brenda Michelle reveal

Legends & stars meet as Nameless & Bensoul thrill at Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

Legends & stars meet as Nameless & Bensoul thrill at Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home & shoe collection worth over Sh1.5M [Photos]

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home & shoe collection worth over Sh1.5M [Photos]

Zuchu in tears as Diamond hires private jet, kneels on stage after their breakup [Video]

Zuchu in tears as Diamond hires private jet, kneels on stage after their breakup [Video]

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

I am single - Zuchu declares after dumping Diamond & he responds

I am single - Zuchu declares after dumping Diamond & he responds

Phil beams maturity as he discusses parenting Leon & Njeri after split from Kate

Phil beams maturity as he discusses parenting Leon & Njeri after split from Kate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Johana performing exocirsm

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

A collage of Dr Ezekiel Mutua and Dennis Itumbi

Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties

For Joeboy, after that experience, he knew he had to make it [Instagram/Joeboy]

Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career

A collage of Jimmy Truth and his shoe collection

Octopizzo's brother throws subtle jab at Shaffie Weru, Khaligraph & Otile's shoe game