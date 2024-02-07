Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Born in Nairobi's Golf Course Estate, Weru grew up in a family with two younger siblings. His father is Kenyan, and his mother is of Nubian descent.

Although he was born in Golf Course, his mother, who had remarried, moved to South C, where he grew up.

Shaffie started his schooling at Toi Primary School before joining Chuka High School, where he completed his secondary education with a mean grade of B Plain, before pursuing a program in Mass Communication at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

Shaffie Weru's media career

Weru's media career began at Royal Media Services, where he worked as a sports reporter and producer from 1998-2000.

Shaffie moved to Kiss FM in 2001, one year after its establishment, where he started working as an intern in the news desk and later as a sound engineer in the production side.

Shaffie's star began shining when he got to go on air at Kiss 100, co-hosting the drive show with Kalekye Mumo, which became very popular.

He later joined the morning show, where he steered the morning show with Adelle Anyango and became one of the most listened-to shows in the country then.

Weru's career at Kiss FM spanned 14 years, during which he became one of Kenya's most recognized voices on the radio.

Weru's shows were not just about music; they were platforms for dialogue on current events, lifestyle, and societal issues, resonating with a wide audience, especially the youth.

His ability to connect with the younger generation, understanding their interests and concerns, has made him a significant cultural influencer in Kenya.

In 2019, Shaffie Weru joined Homeboyz Radio as the programs controller, which saw him steer things behind the scenes.

In 2021, his remarks during a broadcast on Homeboyz Radio led to his dismissal after they were deemed to victim-blame and trivialize a serious issue of gender-based violence.

This incident sparked a nationwide conversation on the responsibility of media personalities in shaping public opinion and highlighted the fine line between freedom of expression and the propagation of harmful stereotypes.

Shaffie later revealed he was not even supposed to be part of the show and was just sitting in for G Money, who at the time had contracted Covid 19.

Legal and public reactions

Following his dismissal, Weru sought legal redress, demanding compensation from Radio Africa for what he deemed an unfair and unlawful termination of his employment.

Radio Africa responded with a countersuit, demanding damages for loss of business and reputational damage, showcasing the complex legal and ethical issues surrounding media freedom, employee conduct, and the responsibilities of broadcasters.

Public sentiment regarding Weru's dismissal was divided. Some supported the decision, viewing it as a necessary stand against gender-based violence and a call for greater sensitivity in media portrayals of violence against women.

Others rallied behind Weru, arguing that his comments, though poorly phrased, were intended to caution against potential dangers, reflecting the nuances of public discourse on safety, gender relations, and media accountability.

Despite these controversies, Weru has demonstrated resilience, bouncing back with new roles, including his appointment as Head of Events and Branding for Nairobi County under Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration​.

Shaffie Weru's family

On a personal note, Shaffie has been married twice, with his first significant relationship with Debbie Asila resulting in the birth of their daughter, Milan.

He later married Joan Jada Mwihaki, with whom he has two children, Nia. Shaffie also has a son named Tyron Jabali who he adopted when he started dating Jada.

Despite his bustling career, Weru has consistently shown deep love and commitment to his children.

Shaffie Weru's wealth, side hustles

Financially, Weru has been among the top earners in the Kenyan media industry, revealing that he used to earn around 1 million Kenyan Shillings per month during his tenure at Kiss 100 FM, placing him among the highest-paid radio personalities in the country​​.

During his time on radio, Weru became well-known for his luxurious spending on items like electronics, cars, watches, racing motorbikes, and shoes.

His lucrative contracts and brand ambassador roles have significantly contributed to his wealth, highlighting his savvy in navigating the entertainment and media industry's financial aspects.

Moreover, Weru has expanded his professional repertoire by venturing into event management and branding, particularly within Nairobi's vibrant cityscape.

Besides event management and branding, Weru is in the real estate industry and also deals with motor vehicle sales.

