Is that new bae? Diamond excites fans as he teases new song (Video)

Fans were treated to quite a nice surprise after Diamond posted a 59 second video, showing off his singing prowess while teasing his new song rumored to be named ‘Loyal’.

In the video, the singer is spotted with an unknown woman as he captioned the video, “ETI Are you LOYAL?”.

Majority of fans are speculating that she might be the new bae while some are saying that she is probably just featured in the video.

Diamond causes a hullabaloo as he teases fans with new bae & new song (video) Pulse Live Kenya

On June 10th, Chibu Dangote announced that he would be dropping a new hit, 6 months after he made the hit song Waah with Congolese music legend, Koffi Olomide.

The song already has over 70 million views.

Diamond might be dropping the new hit soon probably in readiness for the BET Awards 2021 to be held on 28th June, 3:00AM EAT.

Simba has been nominated at the 2021 BET Awards as the only East African artist under the category, Best International Act.

Others who have been named in the Best International Act category include; Aya Nakamura (France), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz, (Tanzania) Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

In 2017, Rayvanny became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.