Diamond claps back after petition to remove him from BET Awards 2021

Chibu Dangote says everyone is entitled to their opinion and he is respectful of that.

Diamond made the statement at a ceremony where Tanzanian actress Irene Uwoya's son, Krish, was being celebrated for getting his 1st holy communion.

In the interview, Diamond had said that he did not want to give much of his opinion, saying he would never hate anyone for speaking their minds.

“Mimi naheshimu mawazo ya kila mtu, mtu akinifurahia, akinitukana akinisema mimi nashukuru...ina maana mtu kakumbuka na mtu akikumbuka ni baraka ya Mwenyezi Mungu- I respect everyone's opinions, if someone likes me, insults me, I'm grateful because it means they have me in their thoughts and that’s a blessing.”

Tanzanians' petition to have BET disqualify Diamond from this year’s Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Further to this, WCB CEO says that those petitioning against his nomination probably did it out of frustration with their personal lives.

He adds that it is not up to him to judge them because they might decide to apologize for it.

“Sio kwamba mtu anakusema kwa ubaya leo anakuchukia, pengine kaamka na moods zake zimemtuma hivyo. Epuka sana kumchukia mtu anayezungumza kitu kibaya juu yako, huwezi kujua kaamka kavurugwa hasira zake na kaamua kukumalizia wewe, kesho mwenyewe akikaa atajuta na kukuomba msamaha.”

When someone says something bad about you, it’s not that they hate you. They probably woke up moody. Avoid hating someone who says something bad about you, you never know when he wakes up with a temper tantrum and decides to end it on you, tomorrow he/she might regret it and apologize," Diamond said.

The Petition

Early this month, a section of Tanzanians on Twitter have launched an online petition to have Diamond Platnumz disqualified from the 2021 BET Awards.

Based on their petition, the allegations brought forth are that the WCB President ‘actively and publicly supported deceased Magufuli’s regime.’

The petitioners claim that Chibu Dang’ote remained silent when fellow Tanzanian artists were imprisoned and abducted in 2017-2018 over video clips deemed obscene by the authorities.

“In 2017, he deliberately released a single called “Acha Nikae Kimya” (Let me remain quiet) as a response to the increasing demand from the public to speak up and condemn the crackdowns. Diamond to-date has not condemned or spoken up on any of the atrocities committed,” read part of the petition.

Tanzania's Government Response

Diamond has been nominated at the 2021 BET Awards as the only East African artist under the category, Best International Act.

The Tanzania government through its regulatory body 'Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa' (BASATA) had also congratulated WCB President and Singer Diamond Platnumz on his nomination at the BET Awards 2021.