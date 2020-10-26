Media Personality Janet Mbugua has gone down the memory lane reminiscing on the day she pranked her former colleague Hussein Mohamed that she was going into labour on live TV.

On Monday, Ms Mbugua penned down a lovely message to her son, Huru where she captured her prank on Hussein as well as celebrating the little Boy.

“Happy 5th birthday Huru! It was just the other day I pranked Hussein on National Television pretending I was going in to labor 😆Now here you are, jumping for the stars and making us love you more each day. God keep you always. #5already #MotherAndSon #HappyBirthday ✨” shared Janet Mbugua.

Janet Mbugua and Huru

In October, 2015 Janet had the Citizen TV studio in fits of laughter after she pranked Mohamed by pretending to be in labour during their then Monday Special show. Janet, pulled off the ruse so well that she sent her then co-host into distress.

Just the other day, Janet and Hussein again excited their fans after being spotted together for the first time since exiting our TV screens.

On September 2nd, the TV girl shared a photo of her reunion with Hussein with a caption that reads; “Guess what? @HusseinMohamedg.” Hussein then retweeted the picture captioning it, “Nitoboe? Nitoboe?....Janet, Nitoboe?....”

Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru

Janet Mbugua left Citizen TV in April 2017, while Hussein announced his departure from the S.K Macharia owned media house in October last year, after working at the station for 10 years.

Birthday wishes

