Celebrities and fans are wishing Media Personality Janet Mbugua a speedy and full recovery after disclosing that she is not feeling well and will be away from social media for a while.

On Wednesday, Mbugua put up a photo of her hand with a drip, stating that life sometimes has funny ways of creeping on people, one minute you are doing okay, the other you are admitted in hospital.

In her update, the mother of two mentioned that it’s important to take care of our bodies and ensure we are at our best health always. Its not yet clear if the former news anchor is admitted in Hospital or just receiving treatment at home.

Janet Mbugua

There’s only one you

“Life has a funny way of creeping up on you. One minute you can be up and about enjoying life and all it has to offer and in the next minute, you are on a drip, sipping liquids and not the good kind 😏😀

As I write this, I now understand more than ever, the importance of being in tune with your body, something I was doing previously and then I let it slip.

2020 has been a super stressful time for most, so even the tiniest triggers should not be ignored. Life happens to the best of us. The lesson though is to lean in to our bodies and be at our best health always. There’s only one you; look after that person.

I’ll be back when I’m back ✨:" shared Janet Mbugua.

The news prompted a good number of celebrities to flock her comment section with “Get well soon” messages.

Janet Mbugua

“Thank you all for your incredibly kind messages. God bless, stay safe and please look after yourselves” added Ms Mbugua.

Well Wishes from Celebrities and fans

kate_actress “Quick recovery mami 🙏❤️”

muthoniwamukiri “Get well soon mama 💕”

waihigamwaura “Get well soon JMWN 🙌 Will pray for you.”

bettymuteikyallo “Be well love”

teacherwanjiku “Quick recovery 🙏”

gladys_gachanja "I hear you mama! It has been tough and is tougher for those expected to always have it together😥 Go after your wellness mama and wish you a quick recovery”

njeshqabbz “Get well soon”

dennisnjenga “Quick recovery”

thekingkaka “Get Well”

ian_wafula “Get well soon @officialjanetmbugua 🙏🏿”

shixkapienga “Get well soon ma' ❤️”

okwarayvonne “Get well soon Janet!”

anaowiti “Get well soon Queen 🌹 💐 👸”

joycewlay “Quick recovery Janet.

It’s very true...we need to pause sometimes and just take care of our bodies. I woke up feeling like I have been crushed by a lorry😤that’s when I realized that I have been going on non stop taking care of others but not myself..it happens to those of us who give and give and give 🙇🏾‍♀️🙇🏾‍♀”

shikohkihika “Woii pole mama... Was on drip last week its been a whole long two weeks for me. But i think its a way of the body communicating that its okay to rest.. That Kenya wont burn if we allow ourselves to take rest sometime. Be well love 💖”

davidmuriithi “Sending Love and Light Janet. Rest up ❤️”

thesarahmwangi “Take a good rest Janet and quick recovery ❤️”