Willis Raburu’s Bae reveals how they met, says Pregnancy was planned (screenshot)

Namu made the revelation during a Q&A session with her Insta-family, after a curious fan wanted to find out how she hooked up with “big man Bazu”.

“Where did you meet Bazu” posed a fan.

Namu replied “When I started working at Hot 96 (@Hot96Kenya and 10/10 @1010fanpage”.

A cross check done by Pulse Live also indicates that on November 16, 2019, Namu appeared on 10/10 as a guest and she was interviewed by Raburu.

Another fan wanted to find out why Namu opted to have a baby with Willis before they could officially get married.

“Why did you not get married first before planning on getting a baby? Asked a fan.

She replied “Coz it’s my life and I do what I want, when I want and how I want. Also hii life haina manual or one size fits all formula please".

The 26-year-old also noted that their pregnancy was planned “Yea, this was a planned pregnancy”.

Talking about being a first time Mom, Namu said that sometimes things get overwhelming and tiresome but its worth it.

“Congratulations on being a mom. How is motherhood so far?

“Thank you so much, its beautiful and tiresome at the same time. His cute face makes it worthwhile.

“Its so surreal, some days I can’t believe he’s mine, I finally cried about how much I love him juzi tu” she said.

During the Q&A Ivy was open enough to let her fans know that she delivered her son through C-section at the Nairobi Hospital.

“What is the Baby’s sweet name” another person asked.

She replied “Not yet ready to share that, for privacy’s sake. Just bare with me”.

Newborn

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Raburu took to his Insta-stories to share a photo of a new born baby holding his hand; accompanied with Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

Before sharing the photo, an excited Raburu had shared a series of thanks giving messages and songs via his Insta-stories.

Daddy-son Moments

On July 16, 2021 the 10/10 host excited a section of his 1.2 million followers after sharing a photo holding his son.

Raburu opted to walk his fans and insta-family down the memory lane, with a Before and After photo with his longtime friend John Johny Gitau.

“It’s #TBT How it started and How it’s going…

The first picture is when I met @pablojohny 11 years ago. I was new at work had no social media, was relatively unknown.We had hopes and dreams. We have been through ups and downs and one day we will tell the story”

“The second picture is a place we never knew we would be one day, let alone in the same year! . So here is to Friends, Family and now Fathers. All by the grace of God. Here is to more memories!!!!! WABEBE! God over Everything 👑🙏🏾💰💵🔥💯