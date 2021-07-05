Willis Raburu & new girlfriend welcome new born into their family (Photo)

On Monday, Raburu took to his Insta-stories to share a photo of a new born baby holding his hand; accompanied with Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

Before sharing the photo, an excited Raburu had shared a series of thanks giving messages and songs via his Insta-stories.

Willis Raburu and new girlfriend welcome a new born into their family (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

The good news of Willis Raburu’s girlfriend safe delivery come weeks after the two help an invite only Baby shower.

The two have been dating low-key, with only a few people aware of their relationship that has been kept away from the public.

Separation

The news of Willis welcoming a new born into his new family come a year plus, after parting ways with his ex-wife Marya Prude Ngami. Ms. Ngami and Willis Raburu had gone through a tough time after they lost their daughter baby Adana after developing complications that led to a stillbirth. They broke up shortly after.

In April 2021, through a Q&A session with her fans, Prude confirmed that she was officially divorced. She also said that even though people were still hitting on her, she is not interested in pursuing a relationship with anyone at the moment.

In September 2020, Willis put up a message confessing that he misses his late daughter, Baby Adana.

“I miss my daughter, RIP,” reads Raburu’s tweet.

In a separate interview, the Citizen TV presenter disclosed that talking about the loss always makes him emotional. He also said that it was a very trying time for him and his ex-wife Marya Prude, because many people lashed out at them by saying unpleasant things and that is the time he got to know his true friends.

“It was a very trying time and talking about it sometimes makes me very emotional so I try not to, but you are advised to. All I can say is that so many people came out and lashed at us saying very many bad things. But for me, that’s when you get to know your friends. That happened to us. It’s something I think about every day. It is very difficult. I don’t think people understand what that kind of loss does to you because I don’t think there’s any day yenye inapita that I don’t get affected,” said Willis Raburu.

In January, Raburu penned down a letter to his late daughter saying;