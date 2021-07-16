Willis Raburu excites fans as he shares first photo holding his newborn Baby

On Thursday, Raburu opted to walk his fans and insta-family down the memory lane, with a before and After photo with his longtime friend John Johny Gitau.

In his narration, the Citizen TV presenter mentioned that Gitau was among the first people who showed him the ropes at work when he was still new.

“It’s #TBT How it started and How it’s going…

The first picture is when I met @pablojohny 11 years ago. I was new at work had no social media, was relatively unknown.We had hopes and dreams. We have been through ups and downs and one day we will tell the story” Willis described the first photo.

In the second picture both Raburu and Gitau are seen holding their bundles of Joy, with a revelation that he never knew they will welcome newborns into their family almost the same time.

“The second picture is a place we never knew we would be one day, let alone in the same year! . So here is to Friends, Family and now Fathers. All by the grace of God. Here is to more memories!!!!! WABEBE! God over Everything 👑🙏🏾💰💵🔥💯

NB: we grew into our heads over time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” wrote Willis Raburu.

Reactions

kirigongarua “These are pretty dope pics gentlemen!! To many years of a blessed friendship between the two of you!!🙌”

kautharhalima8 “God has replaced your sorrow with happiness. Congratulations👏👏👏”

osianydavid “I have a gift for you both. Hit me up”

Newborn

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Raburu took to his Insta-stories to share a photo of a new born baby holding his hand; accompanied with Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

Before sharing the photo, an excited Raburu had shared a series of thanks giving messages and songs via his Insta-stories.

The good news of Willis Raburu’s girlfriend safe delivery came weeks after the two held an invite only Baby shower.