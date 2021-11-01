RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Maribe speaks out after her comment on Omondi’s post raised eyebrows

Media Personality Jacque Maribe
Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has broken her silence over pressure to address the standoff ignited by her comment on baby daddy Eric Omondi’s post.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Maribe made it clear that she will not wash her dirty linen in public but promised to always fight for her son.

“I have absolute love for this here son of mine, fruit of my womb that I wanted. And I'm blessed to be custodian over him... Now, a lot of people have asked me to be quiet about what the real story on the ground is, I respect that. But I also ask that you respect me enough to be really real.

"I wouldn't air any dirty laundry. A lot of my real friends love him, and us, he's such a charming person. My family adores him,” said Maribe in part.

Media Personality Jacque Maribe
Media Personality Jacque Maribe Media Personality Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality added that netizens are allowed to read in between the lines when interpreting her statement.

“So, all said and done, and you can read in between the lines if you want, I'm hopelessly in love with motherhood. And as a single mum doing everything on her own, my goal is to raise a brilliant person, as he already is. I love my son, I'll stand by him, any day, every day,” noted Maribe.

Maribe’s statement come hours after her comment on Eric Omondi’s post with Miss P raised eyebrows.

The former TV girl insinuated that Omondi has not been taking care of his 7-year-old son.

www.instagram.com

“Responsibility? @catewamaribe come I can't speak 😂😂😂 7 years of responsibility,” reads Jacque Maribe’s comment.

Her reaction was prompted by Omondi’s announcement that he is expecting a baby with singer Miss P.

“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_ @babybumpkenya,” shared Omondi.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

10 beautiful photos of 'Shaniqwa' and Naomi when everything was still rosy & flowery

10 beautiful photos of 'Shaniqwa' and Naomi when everything was still rosy & flowery

Actor Daddie Marto & Wife reveal son's name & face for the first time [Photos]

Actor Daddie Marto & Wife reveal son's name & face for the first time [Photos]

Jacque Maribe’s reaction after Omondi said he is expecting a baby with Miss P [Screenshot]

Jacque Maribe’s reaction after Omondi said he is expecting a baby with Miss P [Screenshot]

Fast-rising star Ciza set to visit Kenya after success of his tune with DJ Maphorisa

Fast-rising star Ciza set to visit Kenya after success of his tune with DJ Maphorisa

Omah Lay brings the house down at Pizza & Wine festival [Video/Photos]

Omah Lay brings the house down at Pizza & Wine festival [Video/Photos]

Shaniqwa reveals how Jalang'o helped him rebuild his life from scratch

Shaniqwa reveals how Jalang'o helped him rebuild his life from scratch

American actor Kal Penn comes out gay, announces engagement to partner of 11 years

American actor Kal Penn comes out gay, announces engagement to partner of 11 years

Is Comedian Eric Omondi expecting a baby with Miss P [Photos]

Is Comedian Eric Omondi expecting a baby with Miss P [Photos]

Trending

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani