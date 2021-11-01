Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

In a statement, Maribe made it clear that she will not wash her dirty linen in public but promised to always fight for her son.

“I have absolute love for this here son of mine, fruit of my womb that I wanted. And I'm blessed to be custodian over him... Now, a lot of people have asked me to be quiet about what the real story on the ground is, I respect that. But I also ask that you respect me enough to be really real.

"I wouldn't air any dirty laundry. A lot of my real friends love him, and us, he's such a charming person. My family adores him,” said Maribe in part.

Media Personality Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality added that netizens are allowed to read in between the lines when interpreting her statement.

“So, all said and done, and you can read in between the lines if you want, I'm hopelessly in love with motherhood. And as a single mum doing everything on her own, my goal is to raise a brilliant person, as he already is. I love my son, I'll stand by him, any day, every day,” noted Maribe.

Maribe’s statement come hours after her comment on Eric Omondi’s post with Miss P raised eyebrows.

The former TV girl insinuated that Omondi has not been taking care of his 7-year-old son.

“Responsibility? @catewamaribe come I can't speak 😂😂😂 7 years of responsibility,” reads Jacque Maribe’s comment.

Her reaction was prompted by Omondi’s announcement that he is expecting a baby with singer Miss P.