Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has broken her silence over pressure to address the standoff ignited by her comment on baby daddy Eric Omondi’s post.
Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi
Maribe speaks out after her comment on Omondi’s post raised eyebrows
In a statement, Maribe made it clear that she will not wash her dirty linen in public but promised to always fight for her son.
“I have absolute love for this here son of mine, fruit of my womb that I wanted. And I'm blessed to be custodian over him... Now, a lot of people have asked me to be quiet about what the real story on the ground is, I respect that. But I also ask that you respect me enough to be really real.
"I wouldn't air any dirty laundry. A lot of my real friends love him, and us, he's such a charming person. My family adores him,” said Maribe in part.
The media personality added that netizens are allowed to read in between the lines when interpreting her statement.
“So, all said and done, and you can read in between the lines if you want, I'm hopelessly in love with motherhood. And as a single mum doing everything on her own, my goal is to raise a brilliant person, as he already is. I love my son, I'll stand by him, any day, every day,” noted Maribe.
Maribe’s statement come hours after her comment on Eric Omondi’s post with Miss P raised eyebrows.
The former TV girl insinuated that Omondi has not been taking care of his 7-year-old son.
“Responsibility? @catewamaribe come I can't speak 😂😂😂 7 years of responsibility,” reads Jacque Maribe’s comment.
Her reaction was prompted by Omondi’s announcement that he is expecting a baby with singer Miss P.
“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_ @babybumpkenya,” shared Omondi.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke