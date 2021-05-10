Jalang'o and Kamene Goro Finally joins the NTV Family (Video)

An update seen by Pulse Live, indicates that the Kiss 100 duo will be hosting the new show every Sunday, from 7:30PM.

An excited Jalang’o shared the good news of joining the NTV Family alongside Ms Goro with a post that reads;

“Join @kamenegoro and I at 7:30pm as we Omoka rahisi na 90bob tu on NTV. Do tune in and let’s get to omoka together at 7:30pm @omoka_rahisi

Omoka Rahisi na 404444!!! Buy your ruffle now through paybill number 404444 account name OMOKA . Omoka Rahisi Kenya LTD lottery is giving you a chance to help the needy schools with hygiene resources and food during this covid times. Bet Responsibly. For Kenyan Adult Kenyan Citizens”.

Jalang'o with his Co-Host Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

On the hand, Kamene also put up a post drumming support for their new show.

“Nani anataka kuomka leo?????

Join @jalangoo and I starting this Sunday on NTV at 7:30PM

All you need is 90 bob! @omoka_rahisi 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊

Buy your ruffle now through paybill number 404444 account name OMOKA. Omoka Rahisi Kenya LTD a free Hygine for school fund raising lottery, is giving you a chance to help the needy school with hygiene resources and food during this covid times. Bet responsibly. For Kenyan Adult Citizens only.” Shared Kamene Goro.

Competition

The two are set to offer competition to Eric Omondi and Betty Kyallo who also host a similar show on KTN Home, every Sunday.

Omondi joined KTN back in March, 2021 as the host of the “The Big Quiz Show” alongside seasoned Media personality Betty Kyallo.

“The biggest Game Show in Africa!!! This is going to be fun!!!! Every Sunday from 8pm...Only on KTN” shared Eric Omondi.

Eric Omondi and Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

The Game Show

Betty who was making a comeback on our screens wrote; “I am extremely excited for my new show on KTN Home Channel. I’ve always wanted to Host a Game Show in my TV Career and now my desire has come true!!!! 🎉🎉🎉 This will be the Biggest Quiz Show In the African Continent. I am ecstatic that I will be part of HISTORY and that It will change millions of lives! Every Sunday 8pm to 9pm on KTN! Are you ready!!!”.