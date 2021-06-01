How Much Madaraka Day MC Jalang'o Spent on Stunning Outfit

Jalang’o was elated to announce the good news on his social media pages. The significance of the event being held in Kisumu meant that the day would be very critical for him.

A week of rehearsals was necessary for the comedian to be ready to take the county through the Madaraka Day’s program.

With thousands of Kenyans gathering at the stadium and millions more watching from the comfort of their homes, this will go down as one of the most high profile events Jalang’o has hosted.

This is not the first time Jalango will be hosting a high-end event, In 2018 when President Barack came to Kenya, He was engaged to be the official emcee of the event in Alego Kogelo Siaya County.

For the special day, the radio host chose a black and red shirt tailored to perfection and matching black pants.

“Big day Big drip ! Happy Madaraka day! Ready to Host Madaraka day in Kisumu! Liru Designs hawajacheza?” he captioned a photo of his outfit hours before the event.

The complete suit retails for about Sh8,000 according to the designer.

For his time, Jalang’o is set to receive a heavy cheque from the multi-million budget given for such state functions.