Jalango's leadership plan for Lang'ata as he embarks on a 6-week recovery journey

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 26, during a team training session, and Jalang'o's immediate medical attention was required.

The National Assembly basketball team, comprised of Members of Parliament, actively participates in the annual inter-parliamentary games alongside their counterparts from the region.

The team trains regularly in readiness for the annual tournament which is hosted in one of the member nations

After the injury, Jalang'o received initial first aid treatment on the court's sidelines before undergoing further evaluation.

Jalang'o playing basketball with the national assembly team Pulse Live Kenya

In an update shared on social media, Jalang'o posted a photo of himself at the hospital, where he had a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to assess the extent of the injury, which was initially believed to be minor.

However, it was revealed that he had torn his Achilles tendons, leading to the need for reconstructive surgery.

In his message to constituents and well-wishers, Jalang'o expressed gratitude for the support he had received during this challenging time.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for your QR wishes and all of you who visited me at the Nairobi hospital. I want to thank the whole team of Nairobi hospital led by Prof. Atinga for the amazing job and their general hospitality and service," wrote Jalang'o in his post.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the setback, Jalang'o is determined to fulfil his responsibilities as the Lang'ata MP. He outlined his plans for managing his constituency during his recovery, stating, "We are down but not out! Our able Langata team will be in charge of constituency matters closely monitored by myself."

The road to recovery for Jalang'o is expected to span six weeks, during which he will undergo rehabilitation and physical therapy.