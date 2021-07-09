Jalang'o:Why I rejected 8 hefty offers to sell Bonga na Jalas

Speaking to video content creators in a recent meeting at his offices in Nairobi, Jalang’o said that the media houses had approached him to air his Bonga Na Jalas show.

“MC Jessy was approached and went to KTN. This thing is bigger than any of those televisions,” said.

He added that TV stations usually like to negotiate and pay per episode, but he didn’t believe in taking his show to the traditional media houses.

He also discouraged video content creators from selling their content to traditional media because of the opportunities the digital industry had opened up.

“Do not sell your dream because this thing is bigger than any TV. You can sell shares but not the entire company,” Jalas advised.

The comedian is currently a brand ambassador for a range of brands, including finance, clothes, fast-moving consumer goods, and construction.

His internet presence now extends to YouTube, where he often posts interviews and entertainment shows.

He had already racked up Ksh1.2 million in revenue from the platform in the first three months after launching it.

He also joined an exclusive club of the most influential content creators in Kenya, with his channel garnering more than 400,000 subscribers.

Jalas took to social media to celebrate hitting the 400,000 subscribers milestone, joining the race to half a million.

“We did it! 400k subscribers!! Thank You!” he posted on Instagram.

A cross-check done by Pulse Live, indicates that so far Jalang’o has garnered 34,419,100 views and counting on his channel.

While more subscribers don’t automatically result in more money, subscribers are an indication of the authority of a channel.

Views prove that the channel is popular but subscribers prove that the popularity is not incidental.