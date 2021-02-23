Comedian Henry Desagu is a happy man after crossing the 500K subscribers mark on YouTube, since joining the streaming platform back in August 11, 2016. A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that so far Desagu has garnered 74,094,958 million views and counting on his channel.

A thankful Desagu, took to social media to express gratitude to all his fans for always supporting his craft and being loyal followers who have walked the journey with him over the years.

Comedian Henry Desagu

Thank You

“Glory to God and Big Thanks to everyone for Huge Support. Finally we have more than *500K SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE*. It has been a long journey and big thanks to everyone who made it successful, from my behind the scenes crew, actors and actresses we have worked together, Clients we have worked together, my family and friends God bless you Always. Now Lets dare dream of a Million Subscribers. Watch the Journey Video now on Youtube😊😊 Nawapenda asaana #Desaguat500K #Desagujourney #youtube #Roadto1Million” wrote Desagu.

Back in 2018, Desagu was among Kenyans who were awarded the Silver Button or Silver Plaque by the YouTube Management for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark and now he is aiming at the Golden Plaque when he hits the 1 million mark.

In Kenya, Sauti Sol lead when its comes to artistes with most subscribers. Currently they are at 703K, Otile Brown (669K), Willy Paul (603K),Bahati (541K), Khaligraph Jones (414K), Nyashinski (372K), Nadia Mukami (311K), King Kaka (278K). Comedians we have; Churchill show 1.56 Million, Njugush (461K) The WaJesus Family (364K), , Jalang’o 318K, Abel Mutua (182K).