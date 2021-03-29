Jamal Rohosafi finally Introduces Lover Amber Ray to his Family (Photos)

Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi has finally introduced his girlfriend Faith Makau aka Amber Ray to his family, if photos shared by the two is anything to go by.

On Sunday, the love birds shared photos from the family introduction, stating they are excited to see their relationship move to the next stage.

“Alhamdullilah” reads Amber Ray’s caption.

In a separate post, Jamal wrote “It’s official” prompting Amber Ray to respond “❤️❤️❤️ my Husband 🥰”.

Amber Ray went public with her relationship with Jamal in December last year, at a time he was turning a year older.

At that particular time, Ray confessed her love for Jamal, stating that it has been amazing doing life with him. Adding that she is proud to have Jamal as her pillar and partner in crime.

"The only man who fell in love with both Faith and Amber...I’m so proud and happy to have you as my Pillar and partner in crime. I know they say perfect doesn’t exist but you are more than I ever wished for. Damn! I’ve never felt so obliged to do right by someone. Happy birthday soulmate. #prayerworks. Cc @jamal_rohosafi” wrote Amber Ray.

Jamal Rohosafi is a renowned businessman in Nairobi, who is said to have invested heavily in the Matatu industry. Jamal is also the Chairman Association of Matatu operators and Emaar group of companies.

He also owns a number of matatus and Buses that operate under the Telaviv Sacco.