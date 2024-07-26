James Mwangi speaks on wife Mercy Mawia’s burial plans amid cremation reports

He expressed his dismay over the disrespectful and inhumane nature of these rumors.

Mercy Mawia's false burial reports

In past few days, social media platforms have been abuzz with stories suggesting that Mercy Mawia would be cremated.

James Mwangi addressed these rumors, stating, "There are fabricated stories doing rounds on social media about Mercy Mawia - Kamuwetangi’s last wishes. It is very disrespectful and inhumane for people to clout chase without considering the feelings of the affected family."

Mwangi requests for privacy

Mwangi requested privacy for the family during this difficult time, emphasizing the emotional toll these false reports have taken.

He reassured friends and fans that official updates regarding funeral arrangements would be communicated through appropriate channels.

"We request some privacy as we go through these hard moments. The family will keep updating her friends and fans about the funeral arrangements in the coming days through official means. We appreciate your continued support and prayers during this difficult moment. God bless you all," he said.

James also shared a pay bill number, 8058251, for fans to contribute towards her burial expenses.

Mercy Mawia’s husband mourns her death

Mercy Mawia passed away on Tuesday, July 23, while receiving treatment in a Nairobi hospital, with her husband by her side.

Her sudden death has left a void in the hearts of many, including her loyal listeners and fans.

In the days following her death, James Mwangi posted a video showing Mawia walking and smiling in the hospital before her untimely passing.

In the caption, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow, declaring that it will never be well with him. He also referred to his late wife as a queen, stating that queens never die; they transition.

"Why do we say 'it's well'? Who coined that? It will never be well, not in my heart and never in my soul. The fight was good but no, she didn't finish the damn race; it was cut short by the evil hand of death. But trust Mercy to go the extra mile; yes, she kept the fire burning. Like the firebrand that she was, she kept the damn faith," Mwangi wrote.

He continued, "Even though she walked through the valley of the shadow of death, Mercy took no prisoners. When she had to call out, it reverberated. Queens like you never die; they transition to be angels."

