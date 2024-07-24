The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Last post from Mbaitu FM’s cherished presenter late Mercy Mawia moves fans

Lynet Okumu

Mercy Mawia’s emotional last post before tragic passing.

The broadcasting world is mourning the loss of Mercy Mawia, a cherished presenter at Mbaitu FM. Mawia, known for her dynamic presence on the Drive Show, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, at a Nairobi hospital.

The radio station confirmed her death, revealing that she succumbed to complications during a surgical procedure. Her husband, Mr. Mwangi, was by her side during her final moments.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Drive Show presenter, Ms. Mercy Mawia,” the station said in a statement. “Mercy, also known as Kamuwetangi, passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital. Her husband, Mr. Mwangi, confirmed the death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Fans of Mbaitu FM thrown into mourning as popular presenter passes away

Mawia’s last social media post has deeply touched her fans and the wider community. Just days before her passing, she shared a message on Facebook that has resonated with many.

In her post, she included a short video of a dress she had purchased for the wedding of gospel singer Fortune Mwikali, an event she was unable to attend due to her illness.

In the video, Mawia expressed her excitement and anticipation for the wedding, lamenting her inability to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But who is Satan? I became sick to the extent that I can’t come to Safari Park and am here in Nairobi,” she wrote.

“Fortune Mwikali Princess, when I recover, I will come so that you can dress in your gown and we can take a photo. Stephen Kasolo, my Kilalais. We really organized the event; please share a good video with me so that I can post it. What a wedding! I still can’t believe that I missed it. Satan, you are a hyena. Pray for me. I am not okay,” she continued.

Mawia’s message and the dress she never got to wear have left a lasting impact on those who knew and admired her.

Her fans remember her as a vibrant and dedicated presenter who brought energy and warmth to her work at Mbaitu FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction from her followers has been one of deep sorrow mixed with admiration for the way she continued to engage with her audience even while facing personal challenges.

Many have shared their condolences and memories of how Mawia touched their lives through her work and personal interactions.

Fortune mwikali ngwangwa Mercy why now sikujua hii dio message ya mwisho kwangu aki I thought badó utakuja kaa umevaa aka kadress

ADVERTISEMENT

Zipporah Mwaniki ·We had the last talk,and chat...eti zippy Eric, nipee tu number ya mwenye alikushonea kanguo haka,I like ur dressing code Na nikamwambia enda ushonewe darling I didn't imagine it was the last talk

Muthama Wa Yatta So sad Indeed . Really heartbreaking reading this message hours before your sudden demise. I will miss your voice and funny jokes. RIP my dear

Veronica Koki Oh God she's No more ....Rest in peace Mercy. Sasa hii dress vile Ni smart wamvalishe tu Kwa burial yake she wished to dress this in fortunes wedding but she didn't manage

Bradiner Syombua So it's true you didn't attend the wedding and you will never take photos with her life is so short

Lynet Okumu
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

