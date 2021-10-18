RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Janet Mbugua speaks out after hubby was accused of assaulting 2 ladies at a city hotel

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We have laws in Kenya and justice must prevail - Janet Mbugua

Media Personality Janet Mbugua
Media Personality Janet Mbugua

Celebrated Media Personality Janet Mbugua has issued a statement condemning increasing cases of Gender Based Violence, after her husband Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul Ndichu were accused of assaulting two ladies at a city hotel.

Ms Mbugua said that she has always used her voice to condemn such incidents and believes that the law will take its course.

“I am sadden by increasing incidents of Gender-Based Violence. Over the last decade, I have joined my voice to efforts to #EndGBV. I condemn all forms of GBV irrespective of who is involved and will continue to speak out against it. We have laws in Kenya and justice must prevail” reads Janet Mbugua’s statement.

Ms Mbugua's statement come hours after Eddie and Paul Ndichu were accused of attacking clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

The news was first reported on Monday, October 18 by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare who shared footage showing the altercation.

Eddie and Paul who are twins have been put at the centre of the fight that also involved two other ladies.

One of the assailants in a white t-shirt can be seen vandalising a Volkswagen in the hotel before joining a scuffle between two ladies and a man in a black t shirt.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a DM sent to both Boniface and Edgar.

Pulse Live could not confirm the identity of the two assailants in the video nor the victims.

Neither Paul nor Eddie have spoken on this matter. Many Kenyans on social have expressed disgust in the incident, making them a trending topic on Twitter.

