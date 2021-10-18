Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

The news was first reported on Monday, October 18 by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare who shared footage showing the altercation.

Eddie and Paul who are twins have been put at the centre of the fight that also involved two other ladies.

One of the assailants in a white t-shirt can be seen vandalising a Volkswagen in the hotel before joining a scuffle between two ladies and a man in a black t shirt.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a DM sent to both Boniface and Edgar.

Pulse Live could not confirm the identity of the two assailants in the video nor the victims.

Neither Paul who was married to Grace Msalame nor Eddie who is Janet Mbugua’s husband have spoken on this matter.