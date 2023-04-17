The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Denis Mwangi

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates his 2nd born and shares exclusive photos of the couple's baby bump shoot

Content creator and radio host Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catey Fortune have welcomed their latest bundle of joy in the family.
Comedian and media personality Wilson Muirani alias Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catherine Wakio Munene alias ‘Fortune’. have welcomed their latest bundle of joy in the family.

Jaymo announced on Monday that his wife had delivered a baby girl, celebrating the achievement by sharing photos of him holding the child as well as images of his wife’s baby bump.

Comedian and media personality Wilson Muirani alias Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catherine Wakio Munene alias ‘Fortune’.
Comedian and media personality Wilson Muirani alias Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catherine Wakio Munene alias ‘Fortune’. Pulse Live Kenya

Asante KaG for confirming my mubaba status again. Welcome home mum,” he captioned.

The two love birds officiated their relationship in September 2021, with a traditional wedding ceremony otherwise known as ‘Ruracio’ that was held at Wakio’s family home.

The couple was blessed with their firstborn son in March 2022.

Kabiwajesus - Congratulations

Blessednjugush Congratulations!!! Kaende kaende

Terencecreative Awwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ndovu_kuu Baraka Tele 🙏🏽🙏🏽

Tracywaithera Congratulations 👏😍

Sarahkabu Wow congratulations 🎊 👏 yaani @kabusimon hata hatuja shika wa kwanza😍

Pascaltokod 👏👏

Frankie_justgymit Ule msee! 🙌 congrats brother

Krgthedon Congratulations mtu wangu familia inazidi kukua kubwa 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Jackyvike Ala! Kongoleni Mutu yangu! 🎉

Nickmutuma Congratulations bro 🔥

Aicystevens Congratulations my people 🎊 😍

