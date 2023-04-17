Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Comedian and media personality Wilson Muirani alias Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catherine Wakio Munene alias ‘Fortune’. have welcomed their latest bundle of joy in the family.
Jaymo announced on Monday that his wife had delivered a baby girl, celebrating the achievement by sharing photos of him holding the child as well as images of his wife’s baby bump.
“Asante KaG for confirming my mubaba status again. Welcome home mum,” he captioned.
The two love birds officiated their relationship in September 2021, with a traditional wedding ceremony otherwise known as ‘Ruracio’ that was held at Wakio’s family home.
The couple was blessed with their firstborn son in March 2022.
Catey Fortune's pregnancy photos
Celebrities join Kenyans in congratulating Jaymo Ule Msee and Catey Fortune
Kabiwajesus - Congratulations
Blessednjugush Congratulations!!! Kaende kaende
Terencecreative Awwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ndovu_kuu Baraka Tele 🙏🏽🙏🏽
Tracywaithera Congratulations 👏😍
Sarahkabu Wow congratulations 🎊 👏 yaani @kabusimon hata hatuja shika wa kwanza😍
Pascaltokod 👏👏
Frankie_justgymit Ule msee! 🙌 congrats brother
Krgthedon Congratulations mtu wangu familia inazidi kukua kubwa 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
Jackyvike Ala! Kongoleni Mutu yangu! 🎉
Nickmutuma Congratulations bro 🔥
Aicystevens Congratulations my people 🎊 😍
