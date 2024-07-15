The sports category has moved to a new website.

Celebrating Bishop Kiuna: Jeremy's promise, Vanessa & Stephanie's emotional tributes

Amos Robi

Bishop Kiuna's memorial service was attended by friends, church members, relatives and officials from the government

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna's son Jeremy Kiuna
  • Memorial mass held for Bishop Allan Kiuna at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen
  • Bishop Kiuna's children paid emotional tribute to their beloved father, highlighting his impact on their lives
  • Vanessa, Stephanie, and Jeremy expressed deep love and gratitude for their father's love and guidance

In a deeply emotional memorial mass held at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen, Bishop Allan Kiuna's children paid tribute to their beloved father, honouring his legacy as a devoted father, husband, and role model.

The service was filled with heartfelt speeches that highlighted the profound impact Bishop Kiuna had on his family's lives.

Vanessa, Bishop Kiuna's daughter, delivered a tearful and poignant tribute, expressing her deep love and admiration for her father.

“This is the hardest message I have to give about my dad. I don’t think I will make you laugh… I pray for my mother. Dad, I love you. I wish you didn’t go, but you had to,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

She went on to thank her father for his unwavering love and guidance. “You gave me the perfect model of what a great father and husband should look like. I never settled for less because of watching how deeply you loved us as your children and mum as your wife,” Vanessa shared.

She concluded her tribute with a heartfelt promise, “I will love you forever and eternity.”

Stephanie, Bishop Kiuna's second child, who resides in Australia, could not attend the memorial in person but sent a touching tribute.

She described her father as a remarkable figure in their lives and who was always present no matter how things got.

“You were the most amazing dad and grandfather to me, my siblings, and our children. You always showed up for us no matter the circumstances. You had our backs and encouraged us to be the best versions of ourselves,” she wrote.

Stephanie highlighted the qualities that made her father extraordinary, stating, “Your strength was unwavering, your kindness boundless, your selflessness inspiring, and your love unconditional. You were a friend and mentor to me.”

She expressed gratitude for the memories they shared and the lasting impact of his love and guidance.

Jeremy, the only son of Bishop Kiuna, delivered a moving tribute at the memorial mass, sharing his personal experiences and the lessons he learned from his father.

He recalled spending a year with his dad in the U.S., emphasising his father’s patience and support.

“Mum, you are my superhero. My dad was such an amazing dad. I’m so grateful I had a father like him. I’m getting a third-degree for him,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy reflected on the invaluable teachings his father imparted in him.

“You taught me how to love, how to be an emotional yet intelligent human being. You taught me that everything has a season, and I did not have to be the perfect son. All I needed was to walk with God,” he wrote.

Jeremy concluded by expressing his gratitude and pride, “You just didn’t leave a legacy; you left in me a spirit of unconditional love and forgiveness. I am so grateful to be called your son.”

