I'm wounded & hurt, I don't know what to do - Kathy Kiuna's emotional tribute to hubby

Reverend Kathy Kiuna has finally paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna, who passed away on July 9, 2024.

The mother of three, who had remained silent since the news of his death broke, was visibly emotional as she recounted the deep pain of losing her best friend.

Kathy Kiuna mourns her husband

During the church service on Sunday, July 14, at Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), Kathy Kiuna had the chance to honour the memory of Bishop Allan Kiuna.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

Overcome with emotion, she revisited past conversations with her husband and expressed her wish that God had taken her instead.

"He kept saying, 'I wanna go.' We kept refusing with every fiber because he was my best friend... And I said to God, 'You have such a sense of humour. I thought you'd rather take me and keep him because he had the vision of where we were going.' What I can say is I don't know what to do. It hurts so much. It's so painful. Everybody knows he was my best friend. I loved Bishop with every breath I could take, with everything in me," Kathy said amidst tears.

Kathy spoke about the immense love she and Bishop Allan shared and the legacy he left behind. "When I sat on the seat he always sat on, it is not easy. All I can say is that God let your will be done. Here I am, Lord. Whatever you can use, I'm here, Lord. I've surrendered, Lord," Kathy said amid sobs.

Pulse Live Kenya

She urged the church and her sons to honour God in unity and not be a fighting church.

"As a church, as my sons, let's do this. Let's honour God in unity. Let's not be a fighting church. Let's honour God. Our Bishop has left a legacy... He lived like a hundred-year-old man. He was so focused and so driven and so given that even when we went for holidays, he lived such a good life. And God gave him such a good house. His house was so handsome," she said.

Kathy Kiuna reflects on Bishop Allan Kiuna's passing

Reflecting on the visit to the mortuary, Kathy shared a comforting thought, "The other day when we went to the mortuary, the Lord just reminded me that this is not him. This is just his house. And I thank the Lord because He gave him a good house. He was extremely loving and he loved me loudly and the entire world can attest."

She acknowledged Bishop Allan's intense focus and the swift pace at which he worked, realising that his time on earth was shorter than expected.

"His time on earth was not gonna be as long as we thought. And so God wanted him to do things quickly, and so he did! He has left us a very big and rich legacy. He has shown us that it can be done. And the things we can give to him are our unity, togetherness, and drive to accomplish our purpose," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pray for me & my children, Kathy Kiuna's plea

Kathy Kiuna asked for prayers from the congregation. "And I ask in the name of the Lord, for you to pray for me. Pray for me and my kids. They say to me that it gets worse, that it gets lonely and tougher. I need you guys. Please don't look at me like this strong woman. But I wanted to let you know the real story is that I am wounded, I'm hurting and my best friend has left."

She continued, "Even though we know that he's not dead, he's with the Lord, it doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt. It hurts and does so bad.

"Please keep me in your prayers. I beseech you to keep me in your prayers... I need you guys. Please don't look at me like a strong woman. Right now I need you to uphold me. I don't know how to navigate this," she said while shedding tears.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bishop Kiuna's final words

Reverend Kathy Kiuna shared Bishop Allan's last words to JCC, encouraging the congregation to remain steadfast.

"We got this. Because He's got us. We'll do this by the mercies of God. If you know that I'm talking to you, just rise and hold each other and say we got this. We have not lost a battle. We have won a battle... Dr Cindy called me and said that Bishop is a seed. And now that he's gone, as a seed we are going to see a manifestation of God's power."

She reminded the church of Bishop Allan's vision, "A few weeks before Bishop went to be with the Lord, I stood in front of this altar and I said to the church, 'Bishop has sent me to you.' And do you remember what he said? He said to tell JCC we are becoming very big! And then he said, 'Tell them not to be intimidated by anything.

"So you know what we may be hurting, we may be feeling pain but we won't be intimidated. We are going to do what God says and accomplish purpose in the name of Jesus ... And it is well in the name of Jesus," she said.

Rev. Kathy Kiuna gives updates on Hubby Allan Kiuna's battle with Cancer Pulse Live Kenya

Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial and burial