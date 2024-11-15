Jeridah Andayi stakes her claim in son’s life with bold message to his girlfriend

Kenyan media personality Jeridah Andayi recently marked a special milestone – the birthday of her firstborn son, Victor.

Now living in the United States, Jeridah took to social media to share touching memories and snapshots of Victor’s journey from childhood to the present day.

With her trademark humour and warmth, she gave fans an intimate look at her son, who goes by the nickname Will.

Meet Victor, or Will

In her November 14 Instagram post, Jeridah introduced her son to the world. Victor, who prefers to be called Will, is a young man of many talents and interests.

According to Jeridah, he’s generally a good lad, with a calm and courteous nature. Will is passionate about football and has even turned his passion into a profession. Alongside his dedication to football, he’s also a student, balancing his studies with his sports commitments.

The former radio host couldn’t help but proudly share some of her son's skills and hobbies, mentioning that he has a knack for content creation, filming, and editing.

“He’s amazing at content ideas, filming, and editing,” she shared. However, like any mum, she also pointed out that Will apparently spends a bit too much time playing video games on his PlayStation, which, in her view, may be a little excessive.

Budding chef in the making

Will also appears to have inherited some culinary skills from his mum. Jeridah noted that he occasionally takes over the kitchen, often making pasta sauce or reheating leftovers in a unique way.

Unlike many, he avoids using the microwave, opting to reheat food on the stove in a covered pan.

According to Jeridah, Will insists that the microwave spoils the taste and texture of food. It's a habit that seems to be a result of her influence, as she remarked, “His mother taught him well.”

For Will, food is clearly something he enjoys, with his mum’s cooking at the top of his list. Jeridah shared that his favourite meal is her ossobucco soup, also known as “tumbukiza,” served with ugali. Jeridah’s Observations About Will’s Personality

Jeridah painted a vivid picture of her son’s personality, noting his calm and somewhat quiet nature. Will, she says, is soft-spoken and tends to choose his words carefully, something she amusingly admitted can be slightly frustrating for her.

“He’s kind of soft spoken. Very few calculated words and phrases, which really annoys me. Si uongee tu,” she playfully lamented in Swahili, urging him to talk more.

Another aspect of Will that Jeridah highlighted is his height. While Will claims to be over six feet tall, his mum suspects he may be slightly exaggerating. “He says he’s 6 plus tall. I think he’s a little shorter than what he says…or looks,” she joked, adding a touch of her motherly perspective.

Reflecting on the day she gave birth to her firstborn, Jeridah acknowledged her journey as a young mum in her early twenties.

She ended her post with a note of self-congratulation, celebrating her role as his mother. “This is the boy I birthed in my early 20s. Congratulations to me,” she declared, showing her pride in being Will’s mum.

Note to Will’s girlfriend

In a humorous twist, Jeridah also included a message directed at Will’s girlfriend – or his “assumed girlfriend,” as she calls her.

She candidly admitted she’s not entirely sure of Will’s relationship status, saying, “I’m not sure about his girlfriend though. The last one I heard about…Did she leave him or what? Maybe she’s still around.”

Jerida Andayi and his son Victor Andeng'a

In classic mum fashion, she confessed she hasn’t asked him about it lately and even wondered if there was a girlfriend at all.