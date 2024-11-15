The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jeridah Andayi stakes her claim in son’s life with bold message to his girlfriend

Lynet Okumu

Media personality Jeridah Andayi sends a message to her son’s girlfriend.

Jeridah Andayi with her children Victor, Norah and Neema
Jeridah Andayi with her children Victor, Norah and Neema
  • Jeridah Andayi shares touching memories and snapshots of her son's journey.
  • Her son, Victor, known as Will, is a talented and passionate young man, balancing studies and football.
  • Victor enjoys content creation, filming and editing.

Recommended articles

Kenyan media personality Jeridah Andayi recently marked a special milestone – the birthday of her firstborn son, Victor.

Now living in the United States, Jeridah took to social media to share touching memories and snapshots of Victor’s journey from childhood to the present day.

With her trademark humour and warmth, she gave fans an intimate look at her son, who goes by the nickname Will.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jeridah Andayi's son Victor
Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Pulse Live Kenya

In her November 14 Instagram post, Jeridah introduced her son to the world. Victor, who prefers to be called Will, is a young man of many talents and interests.

According to Jeridah, he’s generally a good lad, with a calm and courteous nature. Will is passionate about football and has even turned his passion into a profession. Alongside his dedication to football, he’s also a student, balancing his studies with his sports commitments.

The former radio host couldn’t help but proudly share some of her son's skills and hobbies, mentioning that he has a knack for content creation, filming, and editing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s amazing at content ideas, filming, and editing,” she shared. However, like any mum, she also pointed out that Will apparently spends a bit too much time playing video games on his PlayStation, which, in her view, may be a little excessive.

Jeridah Andayi's son Victor
Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Pulse Live Kenya

Will also appears to have inherited some culinary skills from his mum. Jeridah noted that he occasionally takes over the kitchen, often making pasta sauce or reheating leftovers in a unique way.

Unlike many, he avoids using the microwave, opting to reheat food on the stove in a covered pan.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Jeridah, Will insists that the microwave spoils the taste and texture of food. It's a habit that seems to be a result of her influence, as she remarked, “His mother taught him well.”

Jeridah Andayi's son Victor
Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Pulse Live Kenya

For Will, food is clearly something he enjoys, with his mum’s cooking at the top of his list. Jeridah shared that his favourite meal is her ossobucco soup, also known as “tumbukiza,” served with ugali. Jeridah’s Observations About Will’s Personality

Jeridah painted a vivid picture of her son’s personality, noting his calm and somewhat quiet nature. Will, she says, is soft-spoken and tends to choose his words carefully, something she amusingly admitted can be slightly frustrating for her.

“He’s kind of soft spoken. Very few calculated words and phrases, which really annoys me. Si uongee tu,” she playfully lamented in Swahili, urging him to talk more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another aspect of Will that Jeridah highlighted is his height. While Will claims to be over six feet tall, his mum suspects he may be slightly exaggerating. “He says he’s 6 plus tall. I think he’s a little shorter than what he says…or looks,” she joked, adding a touch of her motherly perspective.

Jeridah Andayi's son Victor
Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Jeridah Andayi's son Victor Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on the day she gave birth to her firstborn, Jeridah acknowledged her journey as a young mum in her early twenties.

She ended her post with a note of self-congratulation, celebrating her role as his mother. “This is the boy I birthed in my early 20s. Congratulations to me,” she declared, showing her pride in being Will’s mum.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a humorous twist, Jeridah also included a message directed at Will’s girlfriend – or his “assumed girlfriend,” as she calls her.

She candidly admitted she’s not entirely sure of Will’s relationship status, saying, “I’m not sure about his girlfriend though. The last one I heard about…Did she leave him or what? Maybe she’s still around.”

Jerida Andayi and his son Victor Andeng'a
Jerida Andayi and his son Victor Andeng'a Jerida Andayi and his son Victor Andeng'a Pulse Live Kenya

In classic mum fashion, she confessed she hasn’t asked him about it lately and even wondered if there was a girlfriend at all.

Adding a final touch of humour, Jeridah posted a short but amusing message to Will’s girlfriend, clarifying her role as his mum. “Dear Will Andenga’s girlfriend. Nice meeting you. I’m the mother. The end,” she wrote, clearly staking her claim as the most important woman in his life.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jeridah Andayi stakes her claim in son’s life with bold message to his girlfriend

Jeridah Andayi stakes her claim in son’s life with bold message to his girlfriend

Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

All she did was just be born - Jackie Matubia on Blessing rejecting their child

All she did was just be born - Jackie Matubia on Blessing rejecting their child

Stephanie Kiuna at 29: Remarkable traits that make Bishop's daughter truly special

Stephanie Kiuna at 29: Remarkable traits that make Bishop's daughter truly special

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

A screenshot images of TikToker Milly with her ex partner Zac 'daddy'

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral