Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Joe Ageyo's initiation into his media career

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo

Media personality Joe Ageyo celebrated 25 years in the media industry, expressing gratitude through a heartfelt shoutout to those who played a pivotal role in his remarkable career.

In his message, Joe mentioned that he embarked on his journey alongside Alex Chamwada, and from there, the rest became history.

"So on a day like this 25 years ago, Alex Chamwada and I walked into a newsroom for the first time, to begin what would turn out to be two extremely exciting careers.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo ece-auto-gen
READ: Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

"Today, Chamwada runs a media organisation he founded a few years ago - well, I run some things here and there too," Joe wrote.

However, he emphasised his gratitude to God for the grace and favor that have enriched his life.

Joe proceeded to extend his thanks to numerous media personalities who have played pivotal roles in shaping his career.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya
  Frida Karoney
  2. Emmanuel Juma
  3. Hiram Mucheke
  4. Joe Odindo
  5. Latifah Ngunjiri
  6. Jemimah Mungai
  7. Lore Loolio
  8. Isaiya Kabira
  9. Hiram Mucheke
  10. John Nyongesa
  11. Bernard Otieno
  12. The late Ken Walibora
  13. Christine Nguku
  14. Mercy Oburu
  15. Kathleen Openda

He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, who have consistently cheered him on. He mentioned that they are the reason he continues to pursue his passion.

Ageyo began his media career as an unpaid intern at KBC, where he dedicated one and a half years of work.

In the year 2000, he became a part of KTN, where he progressed from a reporter's role to the position of deputy news editor before departing in 2005.

In 2012, he made his return to KTN after spending seven years at NTV. After reaching the position of managing editor, Ageyo departed from KTN in 2018.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya

He is acclaimed for his pioneering work in environmental journalism and was one of the earliest Kenyan TV journalists to establish a regular segment for environmental features, notably known as Ecojournal.

Joe Ageyo also had a stint with Royal Media Services on Citizen TV before his departure to NTV once more in 2022.

Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

