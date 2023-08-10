Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

In his message, Joe mentioned that he embarked on his journey alongside Alex Chamwada, and from there, the rest became history.

"So on a day like this 25 years ago, Alex Chamwada and I walked into a newsroom for the first time, to begin what would turn out to be two extremely exciting careers.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, Chamwada runs a media organisation he founded a few years ago - well, I run some things here and there too," Joe wrote.

However, he emphasised his gratitude to God for the grace and favor that have enriched his life.

Joe proceeded to extend his thanks to numerous media personalities who have played pivotal roles in shaping his career.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Media personalities who were mentioned by Joe Ageyo

Frida Karoney Emmanuel Juma Hiram Mucheke Joe Odindo Latifah Ngunjiri Jemimah Mungai Lore Loolio Isaiya Kabira Hiram Mucheke John Nyongesa Bernard Otieno The late Ken Walibora Christine Nguku Mercy Oburu Kathleen Openda

He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, who have consistently cheered him on. He mentioned that they are the reason he continues to pursue his passion.

Joe Ageyo's career at a glance

Ageyo began his media career as an unpaid intern at KBC, where he dedicated one and a half years of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the year 2000, he became a part of KTN, where he progressed from a reporter's role to the position of deputy news editor before departing in 2005.

In 2012, he made his return to KTN after spending seven years at NTV. After reaching the position of managing editor, Ageyo departed from KTN in 2018.

Pulse Live Kenya

He is acclaimed for his pioneering work in environmental journalism and was one of the earliest Kenyan TV journalists to establish a regular segment for environmental features, notably known as Ecojournal.