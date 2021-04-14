Media Personality John Allan Namu has distanced himself from the number one trending Hashtag #NamuExposesRuto saying its sponsored.

The African Uncensored Founder went on to caution Kenyans not to be too quick in believing everything they see on social media.

“By now we are well aware of paid hashtags. An image of the pinch of salt you need to take these things with” said John Allan Namu.

On Wednesday, Kenyans woke up to a trending hashtag #NamuExposesRuto, with pretense that it had been engineered by the former KTN investigative Journalist.

However, across check done by Pulse Live, indicates that the #NamuExposesRuto hashtag was triggered by an Investigative Piece done by Namu ‘The Tenderpreneur Playbook’.

The description of the Investigative piece says;

“How do you win a public tender? Not as simple as it looks. Our latest investigation shows that the vice chair of the Senate Public Investment Committee has a network of companies that are gaming the procurement system”

In the Investigative Piece, Deputy President William Ruto's name has been mentioned severally, with the main focus being on Franklin Mithika Linturi on how he has been winning government Tenders.

The Tenderpreneur Playbook