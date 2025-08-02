Photos: How pillar-filled project along Kenyatta Avenue will look like after completion

Nairobi residents using Kenyatta Avenue,Valley Road and State House Road routes have taken notice of a set of large concrete pillars recently installed along the centre of Kenyatta Avenue.

The unexpected structures sparked a wave of speculation and humorous interpretations across social media, prompting widespread interest in what exactly is being constructed in such a prominent section of the capital, which is used by hundreds of motorists daily.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority [KURA] responds

To clear up the confusion, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) issued a public clarification, stating that the structures are not buildings, but part of a vital infrastructure project.

The agency is currently constructing a viaduct an elevated roadway that will significantly improve traffic movement in the city.

“Surely, surely, this is not a house. Come on, my people we are building a viaduct,” KURA stated in a lighthearted social media post aimed at calming speculation while injecting some humour.

Viaduct being constructed along Kenyatta Avenue

Purpose of the project: Connecting key roads

The viaduct is designed to link Valley Road, Ngong Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue.



Once complete, it will allow smoother traffic flow for motorists leaving the Central Business District by providing direct access to Ngong Road near the Kenya National Library Service.

This is expected to reduce congestion and improve travel efficiency along some of Nairobi’s busiest routes.

Clarifying the construction details

At the construction site, Engineer Benjamin Asin, an Assistant Director at KURA, offered more insight into the visible progress.

He explained that the large structures currently seen on Kenyatta Avenue are temporary hoarding units that shield the work zone, protect machinery, and enhance safety for road users.

“We are trying to protect the working environment, the construction area, and also the motorists. As you realise, we are building a viaduct, which requires heavy machinery,” he said.

Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi CBD

KURA has shared visuals of the viaduct’s final design, showing how the elevated road will blend into the existing city landscape while reducing bottlenecks, especially along Valley Road and Kenyatta Avenue.

The project is a component of a broader initiative the Valley Road–Kenyatta Avenue/Ngong/Nyerere Road Interchange and the Upper Hill–Haile Selassie Overpass.

These works form part of Nairobi’s continuing road network upgrade, aimed at reducing traffic delays and boosting mobility for both private and public transport.

Below are visuals of what the final design will look like:

A visual of what Kenyatta Avenue will look like after KURA constructions

