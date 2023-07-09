Jose Chameleone discharged from U.S. hospital

And although he’s not out of the woods yet, the singer expressed confidence about full recovery.

“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for the love, support, and prayers that I received during my hospitalization. Your kind wishes have truly given me strength through this challenging time,” Chameleone posted on Instagram.

“I am now on the road to recovery. Thank you for your significant role in my progress.”

The Leone Island boss was checked into Allina Medical Hospital Minneapolis, Minnesota early last week with severe stomach pain.

He’d just returned from a trip to Jamaica with his son Abba Marcus.

It was reported that the singer had suffered an infection on his gallbladder which caused bile to leak into his gut.

His colleagues and family confirmed all through last week that he underwent surgery.

Reports also came out that he received a large hospital bill (in excess of Shs 370 million) and that he made a request to Ugandan government officials to be assisted with payment.

It was still unclear if this help eventually came through.