On Tuesday, Chameleone put up a photo, thanking his mother for always being beside him in any given circumstance. In the photo, the Valuvalu hit-maker is seen lying on a hospital bed, with his mother next to him.

“Thank you Mama, Your love is evident. You have never given up on the truth!!!! I will grow stronger learning from you. God grant you more life 🙏” shared Jose Chameleone.

Jose Chameleone out of danger, days after being Hospitalized Pulse Live Kenya

The update come days after it was reported that the singer had been taken ill at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

According to his wife Daniella Atim, Jose is suffering from helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori). Daniella, who lives in the USA with their five children, told Netizens to stop sharing Chameleone's photos because they might affect his kids.

"Why are we all sharing that so 'unpleasant photo of our personal person'? Do you guys realise he has children far from him whose emotional well being you and I should protect?"

"So am busy looking collected explaining to my children that pilori is a bacterial infection that should clear with consistent treatment, and you are all sharing a damn picture. Don’t we all have a happy picture of our favourite human?" said Daniella Atim.

Jose Chameleone out of danger, days after being Hospitalized Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Photos of the Sh20 million mansion Jose Chameleone bought his wife in US

Following the Tuesday, update from Jose Chameleone, fans and family took to the comment section to wish him a quick recovery.

Quick Recovery.

pallasomusic “Welcome back lion King”

professorjaytz “Pole sana CHAMPION, Mungu aendelee kukuponya mapema ndugu yangu🙏🙏🙏”

djflashkenya “Pole Sana Bro get well soon 🙏🙏”

fauziasamantha99 “Quick recovery papa🙏🙏🙏”

jafali_baguma “Always Mama's r the best”