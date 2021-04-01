April 1st, is a date dedicated to people who want to fool others and probably that's way it's called Fools Day. Oops!. April Fool's Day is an annual custom on April 1 consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes.

On this day, you are always warned to look into things twice before making conclusions, but then again everybody is warned, not to take the jokes too far : E.g fooling people with an accident, breakup, Sickness, fights, Death among other serious stuff.

So today, a number of celebrities opted to take their fans on a ride, pretending something had happened to them or in their life's.

Noted: April Fools Day jokes are only applicable until 12pm, from there onwards whatever you say is taken serious, so you better mind your words.

Jua Cali.

Legendary Musician Jua Cali pranked his fans that he had opted to quit Music after over 20 years, citing the ongoing pandemic as the main reason for his decision.

“Very Sad day today. I have decided to retire from Music too much pressure from this Covid thing. On to new and better things”

“Sadly Iam Hanging the Mic today. 20years is enough. On to New and better things. #sadday” reasds Jua Cali’s April Fool’s Day post.

Akuku Danger

Churchill Show Comedian Akuku Danger fooled his fans that he had been kicked out of his house, over rent arrears after a video of him with a man purportedly his Landlord surfaced Online. In the video, Akuku’s 'things' could be seen being thrown out of his House, "Kumbe" all was in the spirit of April Fool’s Day.

Akuku's Video

DJ Pierra Makena

DJ Pierra Makena put up a short and precise message, accompanied with an engagement Ring and if you were not careful you ended up congratulating her without even blinking twice.

“Its a YES!!! ❤❤❤ #TOLOVE. About last night.....Birthday months starts well!”

Dr. Ofweneke

Comedian Dr. Ofweneke also joined the April Days Train, pranking his followers that he had landed a new radio job with Classic 105.

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: This year we are just winning and nothing else!! As I officially join @classic105kenya I promise to give you my best of the best!! :: Thank you @mainawakageni @mwalimchurchill @jalangoo @kamenegoro @massawejapanni for the warm welcome!!! :: LETS DO THIS!!! Your evenings will never be the same!!!” wrote Dr. Ofweneke.

G-Money

Homeyboyz Radio Presenter Put up a poster announcing that Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol were about to drop a tune with Jamaica star Konshens.

NRG Radio

Urban Radio Station NRG Radio Pranked their fans that they had hired blogger Edgar Obare to join their Breakfast Crew.

Gidi Gidi

Joining the April Fool's Day train, Radio Jambo's Gidi Gidi announced to his fans that he had Joined Harambee Stars as their Technical Team Manager on a Sh1, 000, 000 Salary.

"Thanks @mwendwa.nick for this offer, lets strive to build a more cohesive future Harambee Stars 🙏🙌"

