The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Amos Robi

Happy birthday Lilian Ng'ang'a!

Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a
Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a

Love has a way of intertwining lives in beautiful and unexpected ways. Such is the case for Kenyan musician Juliani and his wife, Lilian Ng'ang'a, whose birthdays align in a remarkable manner.

Recommended articles

As Juliani celebrated his wife's special day, he revealed a remarkable pattern of dates that has become a significant part of their love story.

Juliami shared the revelation of how their birthday aligned on the 22nd day of the specific months.

"My birthday is April 22. Mpenzi wangu June 22. Ler, our son, July 22." The synchronicity of these dates adds a unique layer of significance to their bond, creating a beautiful connection that transcends the ordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT

To honor his wife, Juliani took to writing a short poem. His words captured the essence of their relationship and the deep affection he holds for Ng'ang'a.

"Nyar Okuyu. Lady lovely. Msichana switi, peremende. Gal sambaratisha my heart. Miss mwah! Mwah! Mtoto fine thank you. Happy birthday, Mpenzi." Juliani wrote.

Lilian Nga'ng'a
Lilian Nga'ng'a Lilian Nga'ng'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

As Lilian Ng'ang'a turns 38 years old, she and Juliani have been blessed a son, Uthiru. Their journey as parents has added an extra dimension to their love story, further solidifying their bond and bringing them immeasurable joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration extended beyond the couple themselves, as fans and well-wishers flooded Ng'ang'a's social media with immense birthday wishes.

READ: My life is perfect - Lillian Ng'ang'a speaks on pregnancy, parenting & Juliani

Here are some of the wishes:

harryrosebella6 Happy birthday mrembo ,ladies who keep on holding to toxic relationships should borrow a lead from you.I love the new you peace like a river

ADVERTISEMENT

jossy_kamami Happy birthday lilian,your very honest mimi nikisema miaka yangu ywa namake sure nimepuguza 2

jymer7 You're glowing my dear..happy birthday babes..to many more❤️

senjewanjiru When a woman is loved right,she glows differently &it's never about the makeup. Happy Birthday @ngangalillian we await you here on 4th floor

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

How Ezekiel Mutua's error became a beautiful act of kindness

How Ezekiel Mutua's error became a beautiful act of kindness

Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Milly Wa Jesus' mother educates critics on in-law relationship

Milly Wa Jesus' mother educates critics on in-law relationship

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'