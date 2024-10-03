Julie Gichuru departs from her role at Mastercard Foundation after 5 years

Veteran TV icon and communications expert Julie Gichuru has officially announced her departure from the Mastercard Foundation, where she has served as Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer for nearly five years.

In her farewell message shared on her social media, Gichuru reflected on her rewarding journey and expressed gratitude for the experiences she gained during her tenure.

In the message Gichuru remarked, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to have served the incredible mission of the Mastercard Foundation for close to five years.”

She acknowledged the strength of the teams she worked with, noting that they were “incredibly smart, kind, committed and impactful.”

As she transitions to her next chapter, Gichuru is optimistic about the future. She expressed her commitment to continue championing social issues.

“While we move on from working directly together, we will still be walking together on similar missions to see a transformed Africa, and greater global consciousness around the voice and agency of indigenous peoples, local communities, and those who are most marginalised,” stated Gichuru.

Julie Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

Career timeline

Julie Gichuru’s career is marked by a series of significant roles that highlight her expertise and dedication. Here is a brief overview of her professional journey:

Jan 2011 - Dec 2019 : Principal CEO at Arimus Media Limited, where she developed her leadership and media expertise.

: Principal CEO at Arimus Media Limited, where she developed her leadership and media expertise. Dec 2019 - Nov 2021 : Head of Public Affairs and Communications at Mastercard Foundation, setting the groundwork for her subsequent leadership role.

: Head of Public Affairs and Communications at Mastercard Foundation, setting the groundwork for her subsequent leadership role. Dec 2021 - Jul 2024 : Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer at Mastercard Foundation, where she implemented impactful communication strategies and initiatives.

: Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer at Mastercard Foundation, where she implemented impactful communication strategies and initiatives. Sep 2024 - Present: President & CEO of the Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute, indicating her ongoing commitment to leadership and dialogue across Africa.

Julie Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

Educational background

Gichuru's academic achievements further illustrate her qualifications: