The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Julie Gichuru departs from her role at Mastercard Foundation after 5 years

Amos Robi

Gichuru expressed her optimism about continuing the mission for a transformed Africa.

Julie Gichuru
Julie Gichuru
  • Julie Gichuru has left her role as Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer at the Mastercard Foundation
  • In her farewell message, she expressed gratitude for her experiences and the mission of the foundation
  • She praised the teams she worked with as incredibly smart, kind, committed, and impactful

Recommended articles

Veteran TV icon and communications expert Julie Gichuru has officially announced her departure from the Mastercard Foundation, where she has served as Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer for nearly five years.

In her farewell message shared on her social media, Gichuru reflected on her rewarding journey and expressed gratitude for the experiences she gained during her tenure.

In the message Gichuru remarked, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to have served the incredible mission of the Mastercard Foundation for close to five years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She acknowledged the strength of the teams she worked with, noting that they were “incredibly smart, kind, committed and impactful.”

As she transitions to her next chapter, Gichuru is optimistic about the future. She expressed her commitment to continue championing social issues.

“While we move on from working directly together, we will still be walking together on similar missions to see a transformed Africa, and greater global consciousness around the voice and agency of indigenous peoples, local communities, and those who are most marginalised,” stated Gichuru.

Julie Gichuru
Julie Gichuru Julie Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Julie Gichuru holds up Agikuyu culture as son hits new stage in life

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Gichuru’s career is marked by a series of significant roles that highlight her expertise and dedication. Here is a brief overview of her professional journey:

  • Jan 2011 - Dec 2019: Principal CEO at Arimus Media Limited, where she developed her leadership and media expertise.
  • Dec 2019 - Nov 2021: Head of Public Affairs and Communications at Mastercard Foundation, setting the groundwork for her subsequent leadership role.
  • Dec 2021 - Jul 2024: Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer at Mastercard Foundation, where she implemented impactful communication strategies and initiatives.
  • Sep 2024 - Present: President & CEO of the Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute, indicating her ongoing commitment to leadership and dialogue across Africa.
Julie Gichuru
Julie Gichuru Julie Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Julie Gichuru receives PhD in Law from Canadian university

ADVERTISEMENT

Gichuru's academic achievements further illustrate her qualifications:

  • University of Wales, Cardiff
  • Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Business and World Trade Law (Sep 1997 - Jan 1999)
  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in Law (Sep 1993 - Jun 1996)
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Julie Gichuru departs from her role at Mastercard Foundation after 5 years

Julie Gichuru departs from her role at Mastercard Foundation after 5 years

Zuchu’s message to Diamond as Mama Dangote sets standards for daughter-in-law

Zuchu’s message to Diamond as Mama Dangote sets standards for daughter-in-law

Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Naomi of 'Neema' series reveals she learnt about her replacement in the morning

Naomi of 'Neema' series reveals she learnt about her replacement in the morning

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Bye Ghana, hello Kenya - Miss Trudy, Wode Maya relocate to new beginnings

Bye Ghana, hello Kenya - Miss Trudy, Wode Maya relocate to new beginnings

Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samidoh and his former manager Moses Marite

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Former Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Yvette Obura

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Mungai Eve

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor