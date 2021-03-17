Female rapper Wanjiku Kimani a.k.a Femi One has been appointed as the first African Female Brand Ambassador for Monster Energy Drink.

The Kaka Empire signee made the news public through a number of social media posts, stating that she is happy to join the Monster Family.

She also noted that the appointment is a big win for Kenya and the female rap game, as she is the first female to hold the title in Africa; as far as Monster is concerned.

Kaka Empire’s Femi One Appointed Monster Energy Drink Brand Ambassador

“A Big Win for Kenya, A Big Win for Africa! And another Win for the female Rap game, you're looking at the FIRST AFRICAN FEMALE Monster Energy Brand Ambassador

Cheers to more wins 🥂” reads Femi One’s announcement.

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka joined the conversation, congratulating the Utawezana hit-maker for securing the deal.

“I am one of the happiest person in the world, Today We Celebrate A Win For Kaka Empire, A Win For Kenya , A Win for @femi_one

You are now looking at 1st Female African Official Monster Energy Drink Brand Ambassador.

God Is Good. Thankyou for your continued support over the years.

#KakaEmpireIsTheLifestyle” wrote King Kaka.

Femi replied “What a journey it has been!!! We did it ‘Joe’ we did it 😅. You always believed in me when everyone else doubted. Thank you King, thank You 🙏🏼”

Kaka Empire’s Talent Manager and Co-founder Dennis Njenga also jot down a congratulatory message to Femi One.

“CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 @femi_one VERY PROUD OF YOU

My daughter Femi One. You have done us proud! Thank you for your hard work, passion, consistency and believing in this journey. More wins are surely on the way. Congratulation and cheers to many more 🥂”

Kaka Empire’s DJ Jr254 wrote; “What An Amazing Journey It Has Been, And We Thank GOD For This Far You've Come, Since Tuanze. God Is Happy, Let's Keep On Keeping On, Queen 😎”

Following the deal, Femi One has officially joined rapper Khaligraph Jones who is also a Monster Brand Ambassador in Kenya.

“Welcome to The Fam🔥🔥🔥” wrote Papa Jones.

